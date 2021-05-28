Subscribe
News

Tesla set to ditch radars and change to camera tech for autopilot

"Tesla Vision" expected to debut in new Model 3 and Model Y

28 May 2021
Jordan Mulach
Tesla factory
Gallery3

Snapshot

  • Tesla looking to go move towards radar-less Autopilot
  • Elon Musk has been a long-time supporter of camera-based technology
  • High-volume selling Model 3 and Y will be first to get Tesla Vision

Elon Musk may finally be getting his way with the direction of Tesla's cars and their advanced Autopilot systems, after his company announced it will be introducing a camera-based system in the next Model 3 and Model Y, ditching the radar systems which have been used from the beginning.

If Tesla is able to implement the technology in its vehicles it will be the first manufacturer in the world to successfully run autonomous driving solely using cameras and no form of radar assistance. 

Archive Whichcar 2021 03 26 Misc Tesla Model 3 Front Tracking
3
The Model 3 is Tesla's best-selling car and will be the first to use Tesla Vision

Though Musk has been supportive of cameras and ultrasonic sensors becoming the norm over radar tech in autonomous cars, recent reports from the United States have shown Tesla cars testing with LIDAR equipment fitted, contrary to a 2019 statement in which Musk said, "anyone relying on LIDAR is doomed". 

Tesla put the decision of installing the camera-based tech in its two best-selling vehicles down to data gathering, claiming it can understand more about how the system is performing by being able to “analyse a large volume of real-world data in a shorter amount of time".

Archive Whichcar 2021 04 19 Misc Tesla Model 3 Crash 2
3
This Model 3 crash in April was blamed on the occupants relying on the Autopilot system with no one in the driver's seat

Tesla has stated it has informed customers waiting for the next updates of the Model 3 and Model Y of the intention to move over to Tesla Vision.

Since the release of Autopilot in 2015, 20 people have died in accidents where the system was engaged, the most recent incident in April resulting in the deaths of two occupants and forcing Tesla to send out updates to its vehicles which limit the use of Autopilot in certain scenarios.

MORE Tesla stories
MORE Model 3 news and reviews

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Bentley Bentayga S
News

2021 Bentley Bentayga S revealed

Bentley's newest Bentayga variant will feature highly-anticipated 48-volt system to control 2500kg of British engineering

4 hours ago
Jordan Mulach
Jordan Mulach
Journalist

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.