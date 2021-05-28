Snapshot

Tesla looking to go move towards radar-less Autopilot

Elon Musk has been a long-time supporter of camera-based technology

High-volume selling Model 3 and Y will be first to get Tesla Vision

Elon Musk may finally be getting his way with the direction of Tesla's cars and their advanced Autopilot systems, after his company announced it will be introducing a camera-based system in the next Model 3 and Model Y, ditching the radar systems which have been used from the beginning.

If Tesla is able to implement the technology in its vehicles it will be the first manufacturer in the world to successfully run autonomous driving solely using cameras and no form of radar assistance.

The Model 3 is Tesla's best-selling car and will be the first to use Tesla Vision

Though Musk has been supportive of cameras and ultrasonic sensors becoming the norm over radar tech in autonomous cars, recent reports from the United States have shown Tesla cars testing with LIDAR equipment fitted, contrary to a 2019 statement in which Musk said, "anyone relying on LIDAR is doomed".

Tesla put the decision of installing the camera-based tech in its two best-selling vehicles down to data gathering, claiming it can understand more about how the system is performing by being able to “analyse a large volume of real-world data in a shorter amount of time".

This Model 3 crash in April was blamed on the occupants relying on the Autopilot system with no one in the driver's seat

Tesla has stated it has informed customers waiting for the next updates of the Model 3 and Model Y of the intention to move over to Tesla Vision.

Since the release of Autopilot in 2015, 20 people have died in accidents where the system was engaged, the most recent incident in April resulting in the deaths of two occupants and forcing Tesla to send out updates to its vehicles which limit the use of Autopilot in certain scenarios.

