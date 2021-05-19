Subscribe
Toyota ceases production of V6 HiAce

Petrol-powered engine scrapped just two years after its release

19 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Toyota HiAce

Snapshot

  • Production of V6 HiAce has ended
  • HiAce will now only be offered with 2.8-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder
  • Aussie dealers have stopped receiving the petrol-powered van

The most powerful version of Toyota’s HiAce van range, the petrol V6, has been ditched from Toyota’s line-up just two years after it was released. 

The axing coincided with the popular light commercial vehicle’s recent 2021 update, with a source telling WhichCar Toyota has already ceased production of the petrol V6 HiAce.

The source also said that dealers across the country have stopped receiving the six-pot HiAce and that the remaining new examples in the dealer network represented all that was left in Australia. 

Toyota Hiace SLWB

The HiAce will now only be available with the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbodiesel inline four-cylinder motor, which produces between 120kW-130kW and 400-450Nm, depending on the variant.

Drive is still sent to the rear through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, and fuel economy on the ADR combined-cycle is rated between 8.2-8.4L/100km. 

That’s a significant drop in performance compared to what the now-defunct 7GR-FKS 3.5-litre petrol V6 offered. 

It produced 207kW and 350Nm, however, crucially, fuel economy was far worse, with the V6 rated at 12L/100km for the auto and 12.4L/100km for the manual. 

2020 Toyota HiAce

It’s believed these poor economy figures necessitated the V6’s axing, as Toyota strives for a cleaner, eco-friendly product portfolio, with the automaker stating last month it wants carbon neutrality by 2050. 

The fact over 90 per cent of HiAces sold in Australia are equipped with the diesel donk almost certainly had something to do with the Japanese firm’s decision too. 

WhichCar has contacted Toyota Australia for comment.

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: james.robinson@aremedia.com.au

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

