Production of V6 HiAce has ended

HiAce will now only be offered with 2.8-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder

Aussie dealers have stopped receiving the petrol-powered van

The most powerful version of Toyota’s HiAce van range, the petrol V6, has been ditched from Toyota’s line-up just two years after it was released.

The axing coincided with the popular light commercial vehicle’s recent 2021 update, with a source telling WhichCar Toyota has already ceased production of the petrol V6 HiAce.

The source also said that dealers across the country have stopped receiving the six-pot HiAce and that the remaining new examples in the dealer network represented all that was left in Australia.

The HiAce will now only be available with the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbodiesel inline four-cylinder motor, which produces between 120kW-130kW and 400-450Nm, depending on the variant.

Drive is still sent to the rear through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, and fuel economy on the ADR combined-cycle is rated between 8.2-8.4L/100km.

That’s a significant drop in performance compared to what the now-defunct 7GR-FKS 3.5-litre petrol V6 offered.

It produced 207kW and 350Nm, however, crucially, fuel economy was far worse, with the V6 rated at 12L/100km for the auto and 12.4L/100km for the manual.

It’s believed these poor economy figures necessitated the V6’s axing, as Toyota strives for a cleaner, eco-friendly product portfolio, with the automaker stating last month it wants carbon neutrality by 2050.

The fact over 90 per cent of HiAces sold in Australia are equipped with the diesel donk almost certainly had something to do with the Japanese firm’s decision too.

WhichCar has contacted Toyota Australia for comment.

