Reveal date set for 300 Series Toyota LandCruiser

June 10 reveal for highly-anticipated 300 Series LandCruiser released

2 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Toyota LandCruiser LC300
  • Toyota Bahrain announces launch date of June 10 Australian time
  • Popular 200 Series set to be replaced after nearly 15 years in production
  • Increased payload expected from upcoming model

Set your alarms for the early hours of June 10 if you want to be one of the first to see the new 300 Series Toyota LandCruiser, the updated model is finally getting an announcement date thanks to an unlikely source.

Toyota's Bahrain arm released a teaser on its YouTube channel and social platforms, saying the live-stream reveal will happen at 3.30am AEST June 10.

Toyota Australia told WhichCar it has nothing more to announce just now, but "we’re excited to bring you that news on June 10th and hope you can tune in to watch it live. All will be revealed then."

Toyota Bahrain shared a teaser video across their global platforms, setting a time for the LC300 reveal

It becomes the first time any global arm of Toyota has given an official taste of the new LandCruiser's design, though spy shots and leaked details have been rolling in at an increased pace recently.

Recent images have shown a six-stud axle on the 300 Series, hinting at a higher payload than the 200 Series's current 600kg rating, while the North American Toyota Tundra, which shares its platform with the LandCruiser, has been spotted testing with the six-stud axle.

Although official information isn't available, it is likely the new car will adopt a 3.3-litre V6 diesel twin-turbo engine in place of the 4.5-litre V8 twin-turbo unit found in the current range, owing to Australia being one of very few markets globally which still have the bent-eight.

WhichCar will continue to provide updates when more information is released.

Jordan Mulach
