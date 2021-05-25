Snapshot

No more orders being taken for most popular Prius nameplate

Only 272 units sold in 2020

Prius range reduced to one

The Toyota Prius model range has been reduced to one as Toyota Australia announced today it would be ditching the model’s wagon variant.

After the Prius C disappeared from the range last year, the V is following suit from August 31 this year after manufacturing wrapped up in March.

The Prius V brought with it seven seats for families who wanted to be frugal

“Toyota Australia will discontinue selling the Prius V in Australia from 31 August 2021,” a spokesman from Toyota Australia said.

“This decision was made as a result of a small and declining customer demand for vehicles in the small wagon segment.

“Orders are no longer being taken for the Prius V in Australia, with remaining stock to be supplied to fill existing customer orders until August 31.”

The Toyota Prius C made way for the Yaris Hybrid at the start of 2020

In 2020, Toyota sold 272 Prius Vs in Australia, accounting for more than half of all 450 Prius sales – with the C variant adding 83 to the tally in its final year.

Although the baseline Prius variant only sold 95 units in 2020 and 18 in this year to date, the Toyota New Global Architecture which underpins the model gives Toyota hope for a boost in sales this year.

The current Prius hatchback remains as the only variant available in what was once Toyota's flagship nameplate

“Toyota remains committed to maintaining the Prius nameplate in Australia, with the Prius hatch continuing as part of our popular hybrid range,” Toyota added.

Prius V sales peaked in 2014 when 943 units were sold but the numbers have declined year-on-year despite remaining higher than the other Prius variants.

