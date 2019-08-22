Are you finding your Amarok V6 dual-cab ute isn’t quite as special as you hoped it would be? Not quite as limited, nor as kitted-out as you’d imagined? Volkswagen reckons it can do one better with the new Amarok V6 580S limited edition which goes on sale in June.

Featuring a number of new items to set it apart as something special such as a new body-coloured sports bar in the tray, two roof-mounted LED spotlights, new 20-inch black alloy wheels and a new Carbon Steel metallic paint colour, the new 580S packs equipment over and above the more expensive 580 Ultimate.

Two other colours are also available for the 580S, a Deep Black pearl effect and Candy White.

It’ll also equip a new ‘Art Velour’ seat trim, features a black headliner and pillar trim and VW has added heated front seats to the mix, too.

The same high-spec V6 powertrain will continue doing business in the 580S, meaning a 3.0-litre diesel V6 that can output 190kW/580Nm to a full-time 4x4 setup.

Volkswagen Australia’s national marketing manager, Nick Reid, is pleased to add another feather to the cap of one of Australia’s more popular dual-cab utes.

“One of the other aspects our customers have come to expect from the Amarok is just how well-kitted it is, in any spec,” Reid said.

“The Amarok V6 580S raises the bar yet again with a host of high-value special features that are not only practical, but lift the on-road presence of the most powerful ute in its class.”

It’s available now, like any other Amarok, across Volkswagen Australia’s national dealer network, but will also be an option for online customers of the brand’s new online buying portal.

Volkswagen Australia will only do 200 units.