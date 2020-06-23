Volkswagen will relaunch the stylish Arteon four-door coupe in Australia next year, and it could be joined by a very good looking friend.

Dropped from the local roster after supply delays caused by the company’s switch to the new WLTP emissions testing regime, the Arteon will return to Australian showrooms in 2021.

What’s more, it could be joined by a wagon variant and perhaps even a hot R version, if the cards fall the right way.

“We’re open to the idea of the wagon and the R, depending on availability and price,” said Volkswagen Australia’s general manager of corporate communications, Paul Pottinger, adding that we’re unlikely to see the hybrid version of the car which was also previewed.

The shooting brake model would complement the similarly sized Passat wagon in the local range. Interestingly, the wagon only offers two litres more boot space than the sedan when the seats are up, though the wagon will yield 1632 litres of space with the seats down, a win of 75 litres over the sedan.

The R version offered in Europe boasts of a 235kW engine tune, likely the same as the EA888 found under the bonnet of the current Golf R. Its AWD prowess will also be improved with the addition of torque vectoring to complement an electronically-controlled front diff.

As an aside, Volkswagen has a history of bringing in hot wagons, most recently in the form of the Golf R and in years gone by the Passat R36.

The 2021 Arteon will incorporate the changes wrought to the car seen in news overnight from VW HQ, which also officially revealed the existence of the Arteon wagon, or shooting brake as it’s known.

These changes include a revised front end that uses LED lighting to supplement chrome brightwork and updated daytime running lamps front and rear.

Inside, the Arteon will underline its top-dog status by incorporating VW’s latest multimedia system, a bespoke harman/kardon audio system and triple-zone climate control.

Released in Australia in 2018 in 206TSI guise, the Arteon will return to Australia early in 2021 with the same 206kW/350Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and all-wheel-drive powertrain.