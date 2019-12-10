Jeep has thrown up a shadowy pic that potentially teases that a V8-powered version of one of its most iconic cars is on the cards.

The front clip of either a Wrangler or a Gladiator – the two are identical up to the B-pillar and are built on the same platform – is shown in the pic, complete with a more bulbous bonnet decorated with a decal that reads ‘392’.

This refers to the company’s 344kW 6.4-litre V8 Hemi engine, suggesting the company is keen to give one, either or both of its off-road kings a solid power-up.

The timing is interesting – the company has just announced the launch of a diesel-powered version of the Gladiator, while pundits in the US suggest that Jeep is merely running a smoke-and-mirror show to take some of the shine away from the impending launch of Ford’s Wrangler-rivalling Bronco.

The engineering of such a transplant won’t be especially difficult, thanks to the traditional north-south layout of the Wrangler/Gladiator’s drivetrain.

Jeep officials have indicated previously, however, that while the company’s larger Hellcat V8 fits under the bonnet, a lack of clearance could potentially compromise crash structure performance – and if there is something that Jeep would dearly love to avoid, it’s more crash test controversy.

However, the regular V8 – as fitted to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT – lacks a supercharger, which increases the height of the engine and would, therefore, affect clearance.

Of the two, the Gladiator makes more sense as a potential recipient of a V8 powerplant; not only is the ute the newer of the two products, a more powerful engine could potentially give the Gladiator more towing capacity, though it’s unlikely to improve its payload.

Both 4x4s would require brake and suspension upgrades to deal with the higher power output and heavier driveline, which will push the already expensive Gladiator, in particular, pretty hard in terms of affordability.

No word, of course, whether a Jeep Gladiator V8 would be built in right-hand-drive – it hasn’t been confirmed at all yet – but if it were to come to Australia, it would slot in at the top of the dual-cab ute category (not counting the larger RAM and Chevrolet 1500s), with its potential for 344kW and 624Nm comfortably eclipsing the Volkswagen Amarok V6 580’s numbers.

We’ll have to wait and see what the next few weeks bring from Jeep.