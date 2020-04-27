2018-2020 Kia Sorento review

The least costly Sorento is the Sorento Si, which has cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, and the features common to all Sorentos.



Spend more and you can have a Sorento Sport, which has seats trimmed in a mix of real and fake leather. Wheels are an inch bigger, at 18 inches, and mount lower profile tyres, which slightly sharpen the steering and look sportier.

Paying more again for a Sorento SLi gets you a smart key (which lets you unlock and start the car with your key kept safely in a pocket or bag). A powered tailgate will open for you if you are carrying that key. The driver’s seat power-adjusts, the sound system is better and has more speakers, and taillights use very long-lived LEDs.



The SLi is the only Sorento model to offer a choice of interior trim colours beyond the standard black, with two-tone black and stone available at no extra cost.





The most expensive Sorento is the GT-Line, which comes only as an all-wheel drive diesel. A key functional change is the addition of paddle shifters, which allow you to control the auto gearbox from the steering wheel.



GT-Line adds a thigh support extender to the driver’s seat, power adjustment to the front passenger seat, and a memory for adjustments to the driver’s seat (which makes it easy to restore your settings after a companion has driven the car).

The front and second-row seats are heated, as is the steering wheel, and the front seats are ventilated. There is a big, power operated sunroof that opens above the first two seat-rows. Very bright LED headlights abet the cornering lights by shining into turns as you enter them. Wheel size increases a further inch, to 19 inches, and other aesthetic changes include red brake calipers.

The GT-Line also brings a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert. And parking is made easier with a 360-degree camera view, which provides a simulated top-down view of the car and surrounding obstacles.