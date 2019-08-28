2020 Holden Equinox Review

An 8.0-inch Colour touchscreen, with connectivity for mobile devices via Bluetooth. Holden’s MyLink, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
. Steering wheel and voice controls for your phone and the sound system.
A reversing camera, and rear parking sensors, satellite navigation and four USB charge points (2x front, 2 x rear), two 12v charge point (1 x front, 1 x rear) and 230V universal power outlet.
Automatic gearbox, and aluminium alloy wheels (they are lighter and more stylish than steel wheels), and a space-saver spare wheel.
Autonomous emergency braking, via the Holden Eye forward facing camera system. This system also brings lane keep assist, lane departure warning, following distance indicator and forward collision alert.
Blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high-beam assist, which dips the lights if a car is approaching.
Cruise control, electric power steering, LED daytime running lights, and headlights that switch on automatically at night or in tunnels.
Active noise cancellation, and dual-zone air-conditioning (which allows the driver and front passenger to set temperatures independently) and heated front seats add to comfort levels, while front parking sensors provide additional help when parking.
Bright high intensity discharge (HID) headlights
, one-touch 60/40 split-folding rear seats with rear cargo release.
Smart key entry, which allows you to unlock the car by pressing a button on any door provided that the key is nearby (for example, in a pocket or bag).
Six airbags. Anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control – which can prevent or help control a skid. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Equinox safety features, please open the Safety section below.)
The Equinox is covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.