2020 Holden Equinox Review

Anti-lock brakes, stability control, six airbags, 2 x ISOFIX child seat points, a reversing camera, auto-on headlights, and LED daytime running lights (which help other drivers see you), are part of the safety package on all Equinoxes.There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; side airbags to protect the two front occupants at chest level from side crashes; and side-curtain airbags running alongside the front and middle-row seats, which protect heads from side impacts.The curtain airbags protecting the heads of front and rear passengers do not cover those in the third row of seats, however.All Equinox models have a range of active safety features active safety features including automatic emergency braking , via the Holden Eye forward facing camera system. This system also brings lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, which alert you if you’re venturing out of a lane and will help steer between the lines.Holden Eye also brings following distance indicator, which tells you how far you are from the car in front and how much (or little) time you’d have to react of it came to a sudden stop. It also features forward collision alert. This warns you if it senses a pending collision with a vehicle in front via an audible alarm and flashing light projected on to the windscreen..Other driver assistance features include side blind spot alert, which warns of any cars you may not see in your rear-view mirror, and rear cross traffic alert which senses and warns of any vehicles crossing your path when reversing out of a driveway or parking spot.The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the Equinox’s safety at five stars, its maximum, in December 2017.