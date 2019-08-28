2020 Holden Equinox Review

I like driving - will I enjoy the Equinox? Expand Section

Yes, especially the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol versions. GM’s excellent 2.0-litre engine produces a hefty 188kW of power, and 353Nm of torque, which are high numbers for this class of vehicle. In fact there is no mainstream mid-size SUV that makes more power. It is a fast car, and it appeals to keen drivers. The slick nine-speed gearbox included in the package works well, especially with the adaptive all-wheel-drive system.



The 1.5-litre turbo in LT and Black Edition is also perky, and provides more than adequate performance.



Unfortunately there is no practical way to take manual control over the automatic gearboxes. There are no paddle shifters, even as an option, and the ‘Range Finder’ buttons atop the shifter, which change gear ratios but are designed to assist with towing, are not intuitive to use whilst driving.



Handling wise, the Equinox also excels. Holden spent five years working on the development of this car to make sure the suspension and electric power steering are up to scratch for Aussie conditions so it ‘drives like a Holden’.



The work they have done has given Equinox a sporty feel that makes it fun to drive.