2020 Holden Trax Range Review

What about safety in a Holden Trax? Expand Section

Every Trax has a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, dusk-sensing headlights, voice control multimedia, the mandatory stability control, and six airbags.



LED daytime running lights on the Trax LT and LTZ make it easier for other drivers to see you.



The LTZ adds two active safety aids that help you when changing lanes, and when reversing out of car parks and driveways.



The former, which Holden calls Side Blind Zone Alert, in effect extends the range of your external mirrors, showing an image in the mirror when another car is out of view near your rear corner – and flashing the image if you indicate on that side.



The latter, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, looks behind and to either side after you select reverse gear. It sounds a warning if another vehicle is about to cross behind you.



No Trax offers autonomous emergency braking (which could brake the car automatically to prevent your distractedly rear-ending a car in front).



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Trax its maximum five stars for safety, in August 2013. The lack of autonomous emergency braking means it would be unlikely to receive five stars if tested today.