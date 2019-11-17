2020 Holden Trax Range Review

The Holden brand’s MyLink infotainment system, with a 7.0-inch colour touchscreen interface. It has auxiliary and USB inputs, voice control, Bluetooth connectivity for voice and audio streaming, and six speakers.
Support for smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which allows you to display some apps from compatible phones – for example, navigation – on the car’s touchscreen and control them from there.
Cruise control. A leather-wrapped steering wheel with buttons for operating the cruise, the sound system and Bluetooth, and for triggering voice-control mode.
A rear-view camera, and rear parking sensors, which tell you how close objects are to the bumper.
Headlights that switch on automatically when it’s getting dark, and daytime running lights illuminated by very long-lived LEDs.
Roof rails, which make it easier to fit rooftop luggage systems.
Hill-start assist, which helps you start from rest on an uphill slope by controlling the brakes automatically.
Heated exterior mirrors, and a 230-volt socket, for powering household electric appliances.
Wheels made from aluminium alloy, which are lighter and often more attractive than steel wheels with plastic covers, and a tyre inflator kit. (A full-sized steel spare wheel is available as an option at extra cost.)
A hill-descent control system aimed at light off-roading. It operates the brakes automatically to maintain a steady speed down inclines.
Electronic stability control, which can help the driver to control a skidding car. All new cars must have this feature.
Six airbags: two directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; and a curtain airbag on each side to protect the heads of front and rear occupants.
Every Holden Trax carries a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.