Citroen C3

The Citroën C3 offers a stylish, compact hatchback with quirky design and practical features, combined with a comfortable ride and efficient performance.

Reviews

2021 Citroen C3 vs Toyota Yaris SX hybrid
Comparisons

2021 Toyota Yaris SX vs Citroen C3 comparison

They are the survivors of the decimated light-car class – ‘premium-lites’ that suggest you look past the price tag, and focus on form and function
Citroen C 3 Skoda Karoq Onroad 2 Jpg
Comparisons

Citroen’s C3 Aircross takes on the class-leading Skoda Karoq

Battling Citroen joins the booming baby SUV bunch, but is it Czech mate for the new C3 Aircross?
Citroen C 3 Aircross NJ 5 Jpg
Reviews

2019 Citroen C3 Aircross review

It's Citroen's first ever SUV, and it's stacked with good gear. But will Aussies warm to this fancy little French pastry?
Citroen C 3 Front Jpg
Reviews

2019 Citroen C3 Shine review

Citroen has a century of history in Australia, but the brand is currently all but invisible. After 1200km in the Citroen C3 small crossover, we wonder if people aren’t missing a trick
Citroen C 3 Aircross Side Jpg
Reviews

2019 Citroen C3 Aircross review

We drive Citroen’s new compact SUV in France ahead of its Aussie debut
Light Hatch Comparo Jpg
Reviews

Volkswagen Polo v Mazda 2 v Suzuki Swift v Citroen C3 v Skoda Fabia comparison review

To Volkswagen’s all-new Polo, mainstream and left-field rivals are just a light breakfast, right?
2018 Citroen C3 Shine quick review
Reviews

2018 Citroen C3 Shine quick review

Stylish French city car arrives in Australia for design-driven buyers wanting a runabout with panache
2018 Citroen C3 Shine review
Reviews

2018 Citroen C3 Shine review

Perky, stylish French flair, downsized … for a price
Citroen C3 2017 1600 04 MAIN
Reviews

2018 Citroen C3 review

The French attempt a style revolution for the light-car class and mostly succeed, at a price
Cars that think they're 4x4s
Road Tests

Cars that think they're 4x4s

Cars that think they're 4x4s

News

