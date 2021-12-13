Citroen C3
The Citroën C3 offers a stylish, compact hatchback with quirky design and practical features, combined with a comfortable ride and efficient performance.
2021 Toyota Yaris SX vs Citroen C3 comparison
They are the survivors of the decimated light-car class – ‘premium-lites’ that suggest you look past the price tag, and focus on form and function
Citroen’s C3 Aircross takes on the class-leading Skoda Karoq
Battling Citroen joins the booming baby SUV bunch, but is it Czech mate for the new C3 Aircross?
2019 Citroen C3 Aircross review
It's Citroen's first ever SUV, and it's stacked with good gear. But will Aussies warm to this fancy little French pastry?
2019 Citroen C3 Shine review
Citroen has a century of history in Australia, but the brand is currently all but invisible. After 1200km in the Citroen C3 small crossover, we wonder if people aren’t missing a trick
2019 Citroen C3 Aircross review
We drive Citroen’s new compact SUV in France ahead of its Aussie debut
Volkswagen Polo v Mazda 2 v Suzuki Swift v Citroen C3 v Skoda Fabia comparison review
To Volkswagen’s all-new Polo, mainstream and left-field rivals are just a light breakfast, right?
2018 Citroen C3 Shine quick review
Stylish French city car arrives in Australia for design-driven buyers wanting a runabout with panache
2018 Citroen C3 review
The French attempt a style revolution for the light-car class and mostly succeed, at a price
