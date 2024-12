2018 MG ZS pricing and features

MG has launched an all-new model that will be one of the cheapest SUVs available in Australia.

The MG ZS is the now-Chinese-owned iconic brand’s second small-SUV following after the GS.

It is priced from $20,990 and comes with a seven-year warranty and roadside assistance, which will also be extended to the MG GS model that was already covered for six years.

With a more traditional box-like SUV look than the GS crossover, the ZS looks a little like a mash-up of a Mazda CX-3 and a Nissan Qashqai.