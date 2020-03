2020 Hyundai Elantra Review

Every Elantra has stability control, six airbags, and daytime running lamps. A reversing camera and rear parking sensors help protect anyone who strays behind the car.Auto-on headlights add security around dusk, switching on before you might think you needed them.The airbags are in the usual places: two directly in front of the driver and passenger; one beside each front occupant to protect their bodies from side impacts; and a curtain airbag along each side that protects heads front and rear from side impacts.A very comprehensive “SmartSense” active safety suite aimed at helping you avoid collisions (it’s an extra cost option in the more affordable Go and Active). It comprises adaptive cruise control autonomous emergency braking , lane-keeping assistance, a driver-attention alert, blind-spot detection (with Lane-change assist), and a rear cross-traffic alert.The adaptive cruise control can reduce your speed automatically to maintain a safe distance from a slower car ahead on the highway, until you can overtake.The autonomous emergency braking uses radar and camera sensors to scan the road ahead of you, and works in two speed-ranges at up to 180km/h. In both ranges, if the system registers a hazard ahead (at city speeds this could be a pedestrian), it will first issue a warning, intervening only if you ignore it. At speeds under 80km/h, it will then apply heavy braking automatically, attempting to stop the car and avoid a collision. At speeds over 80km/h it will apply partial braking, with the aim of reducing your collision speed.The lane keeping assistance looks for signs you are drifting wide of your lane – perhaps from fatigue or distraction. It can gently adjust the steering, to arrest the drift and attract your attention. If you are about to join another lane without indicating, it will sound and flash an alarm.The driver attention alert monitors your steering and braking. If they show signs you are falling asleep, it suggests you take a break.Blind-spot detection uses rear-facing radars to keep tabs on what is happening near your rear corners, alerting you to vehicles that might not show in your mirrors. If you indicate to change lanes into the path of an adjacent car, it will flash an alert in the relevant mirror and sound an alarm. The closely related Lane change assist does the same if a car is approaching quickly from further behind – typically because it is preparing to overtake you.Rear cross-traffic alert uses the same rear-facing sensors when you are reversing, for example from a shopping centre parking space. It sounds a warning if another car is about to cross behind you.The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the Elantra at five stars for safety, its maximum, in May 2016. The five-star rating applies to the Elantra SR Turbo also.