Hyundai Kona Electric: Need to know on the full range

Things we like Good value for money across the range

Quite nice to drive

Good range and efficiency Not so much Interior materials could be better

Starts to get expensive at the top of the range

Dark touchscreen and driver’s display

Centre of the Kona Electric's cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Hyundai's new 'ccNc' infotainment software. It's a bit dark to look at, but it's very easy to use and it's well featured with equipment like satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and DAB+ digital radio. It also features live services such as live traffic for the navigation and over-the-air updates. Storage inside the new Kona is a big improvement on the last model and one of the best in the small SUV segment. The huge centre console storage is great, with big cup holders and a wireless phone charger. Further back is a centre armrest with open storage underneath it, while there are also reasonable door bins, a nicely-sized glovebox, an open tray above the glovebox and an open area housing the wireless charger.

The back seat is a nice improvement over the previous Kona, and is now one of the roomiest in the segment. Two six-footers will be more than comfortable thanks to good knee- and headroom, while the seatbacks recline for greater comfort. In addition to that, all grades receive two USB-C ports and a three-pin socket, as well as air vents, a centre armrest with cup holders, two map pockets and reasonable door storage too. There are two ISOFIX points and three top-tether points for child seats and the doors open nice and wide too. What features are standard in the Hyundai Kona Electric? Kona Electric Standard Range: 48.6kWh battery AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio 99kW/255Nm motor Selectable driving modes 17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel Selectable regenerative braking including one-driving mode Automatic dusk-sensing LED headlights Wireless phone charger Automatic rain-sensing wipers Six-speaker sound system Keyless entry and start Dual-zone climate control with rear vents 'Bluelink' live services, including remote app access Auto-dimming rear mirror 12.3-inch digital driver's display Heat pump 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates Leather steering wheel Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality Satellite navigation with live traffic Extended Range model adds: Larger 64.8kWh battery More powerful 150kW motor Extended Range N Line model adds: N Line exterior and interior styling Leather door trim inserts 19-inch alloy wheels All-LED exterior lighting Leather and suede upholstery Kona Electric Premium model adds: Head-up display Leather upholstery Blind-spot camera 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory Low-speed rear auto braking 8-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat Side parking sensors Heated and ventilated front seats 360-degree camera Heated steering wheel Remote smart parking Heated outboard rear seats Acoustic laminated/solar windshield and front door glass Ambient mood lighting Rear privacy glass Sunroof Hands-free electric tailgate Removes N Line exterior styling Eight-speaker Bose sound system Premium N Line model adds: N Line exterior and interior styling Leather and suede upholstery How big is it and how much can it tow? The Kona Electric measures between 4,355mm and 4,385mm long (the N Line is 30mm longer due to its sportier bumpers), 1,825mm wide, 1,580mm tall and rides on a 2,660mm long wheelbase.

Its boot measures 407-litres with the seats up and 1,241L with them folded, which is identical to the petrol Konas, impressively. Handily, the Kona Electric also features a 27L front boot. The Standard Range is not rated to tow, but the Extended Range models can tow a 750kg braked trailer with a maximum tow ball weight of 100kg. Will I enjoy driving the Hyundai Kona Electric? Absolutely, the Kona Electric is entirely pleasant to drive. It's quiet, comfortable and refined, and its visibility is mostly pretty good too. Ride quality is good, with the independent rear suspension of the Electric versus the standard Kona's torsion beam (plus the one-inch smaller wheels) helping.

All Kona Electric variants feel spritely from behind the wheel thanks to the abundance of torque from 0km/h. Hyundai doesn't claim a 0-100km/h time but overseas claims peg the Standard Range at just under nine seconds, and the Extended Range around a second faster than that - nothing too exciting, but more than quick enough for most buyers. How much does the Hyundai Kona Electric cost to run? Hyundai claims that the Kona Electric Standard Range will use 14.8kWh/100km of energy for a range of 370km (WLTP), while the Extended Range models differ slightly: the base car officially uses a claimed 14.7kWh/100km of energy for a range of 505km while N Line and Premium variants officially use 16.7kWh/100km of energy for a range of 444km. We tested a Premium non-N Line and achieved just above that at 17.2kWh/100km in mixed driving.

Both batteries in the Kona Electric can be DC fast charged at up to 100kW, with Hyundai quoting a 10 to 80 percent charging time of just over an hour at 50kW, and in around 45kW at 100kW. The Kona Electric can also be AC charged at up to 10.4kW for a full charge in just over five hours in the 48.66kWh battery, and six hours and 35 minutes in the 64.8kWh unit. The Kona Electric's service intervals are once every two years or every 30,000km - whichever comes first - and the cost of servicing is $1,560 over six years/90,000km ($260 per year). What warranty covers the Hyundai Kona Electric? Like other new Hyundai products, the Kona Electric is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months' roadside assistance with every dealer service. The battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty as well.