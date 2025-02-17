Hyundai Kona Electric: Need to know on the full range

Things we like
- Good value for money across the range
- Quite nice to drive
- Good range and efficiency
Not so much
- Interior materials could be better
- Starts to get expensive at the top of the range
- Dark touchscreen and driver’s display
Originally released in Australia in 2019, the Hyundai Kona Electric was one of the first lower-priced electric vehicle choices on the market, a reason it has remained a relatively popular model ever since.
Fast forward to 2024 and the Kona Electric is now in its second generation, with a bigger body hiding important improvements in efficiency, technology and practicality.
The Kona Electric range is also now less expensive than the previous generation, but faces challenges from many more competitors. Is the Kona Electric the small electric SUV to buy? Here’s the WhichCar guide.
How much does the Hyundai Kona Electric cost?
There are five Kona Electric variants in Australia:
|2025 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing
|Standard Range
|$54,000
|Extended Range
|$58,000
|Extended Range N Line
|$62,000
|Premium
|$68,000
|Premium N Line
|$71,000
How comfortable and practical is the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Inside, the Kona Electric is almost identical to the regular Kona. This means that the interior materials are a bit of a miss, with mostly hard surfaces throughout the cabin. On the plus side they are hard wearing and will last. The leather steering wheel is quite nice, but a soft touch dash would be a great addition to the cabin to make it feel even better.
Centre of the Kona Electric’s cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Hyundai’s new ‘ccNc’ infotainment software. It’s a bit dark to look at, but it’s very easy to use and it’s well featured with equipment like satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and DAB+ digital radio. It also features live services such as live traffic for the navigation and over-the-air updates.
Storage inside the new Kona is a big improvement on the last model and one of the best in the small SUV segment. The huge centre console storage is great, with big cup holders and a wireless phone charger.
Further back is a centre armrest with open storage underneath it, while there are also reasonable door bins, a nicely-sized glovebox, an open tray above the glovebox and an open area housing the wireless charger.
The back seat is a nice improvement over the previous Kona, and is now one of the roomiest in the segment. Two six-footers will be more than comfortable thanks to good knee- and headroom, while the seatbacks recline for greater comfort.
In addition to that, all grades receive two USB-C ports and a three-pin socket, as well as air vents, a centre armrest with cup holders, two map pockets and reasonable door storage too. There are two ISOFIX points and three top-tether points for child seats and the doors open nice and wide too.
What features are standard in the Hyundai Kona Electric?
|Kona Electric Standard Range:
|48.6kWh battery
|AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
|99kW/255Nm motor
|Selectable driving modes
|17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel
|Selectable regenerative braking including one-driving mode
|Automatic dusk-sensing LED headlights
|Wireless phone charger
|Automatic rain-sensing wipers
|Six-speaker sound system
|Keyless entry and start
|Dual-zone climate control with rear vents
|‘Bluelink’ live services, including remote app access
|Auto-dimming rear mirror
|12.3-inch digital driver’s display
|Heat pump
|12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
|Leather steering wheel
|Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality
|Satellite navigation with live traffic
|Extended Range model adds:
|Larger 64.8kWh battery
|More powerful 150kW motor
|Extended Range N Line model adds:
|N Line exterior and interior styling
|Leather door trim inserts
|19-inch alloy wheels
|All-LED exterior lighting
|Leather and suede upholstery
|Kona Electric Premium model adds:
|Head-up display
|Leather upholstery
|Blind-spot camera
|10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory
|Low-speed rear auto braking
|8-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat
|Side parking sensors
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|360-degree camera
|Heated steering wheel
|Remote smart parking
|Heated outboard rear seats
|Acoustic laminated/solar windshield and front door glass
|Ambient mood lighting
|Rear privacy glass
|Sunroof
|Hands-free electric tailgate
|Removes N Line exterior styling
|Eight-speaker Bose sound system
|Premium N Line model adds:
|N Line exterior and interior styling
|Leather and suede upholstery
How big is it and how much can it tow?
The Kona Electric measures between 4,355mm and 4,385mm long (the N Line is 30mm longer due to its sportier bumpers), 1,825mm wide, 1,580mm tall and rides on a 2,660mm long wheelbase.
Its boot measures 407-litres with the seats up and 1,241L with them folded, which is identical to the petrol Konas, impressively. Handily, the Kona Electric also features a 27L front boot.
The Standard Range is not rated to tow, but the Extended Range models can tow a 750kg braked trailer with a maximum tow ball weight of 100kg.
Will I enjoy driving the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Absolutely, the Kona Electric is entirely pleasant to drive. It’s quiet, comfortable and refined, and its visibility is mostly pretty good too. Ride quality is good, with the independent rear suspension of the Electric versus the standard Kona’s torsion beam (plus the one-inch smaller wheels) helping.
All Kona Electric variants feel spritely from behind the wheel thanks to the abundance of torque from 0km/h.
Hyundai doesn’t claim a 0-100km/h time but overseas claims peg the Standard Range at just under nine seconds, and the Extended Range around a second faster than that - nothing too exciting, but more than quick enough for most buyers.
How much does the Hyundai Kona Electric cost to run?
Hyundai claims that the Kona Electric Standard Range will use 14.8kWh/100km of energy for a range of 370km (WLTP), while the Extended Range models differ slightly: the base car officially uses a claimed 14.7kWh/100km of energy for a range of 505km while N Line and Premium variants officially use 16.7kWh/100km of energy for a range of 444km. We tested a Premium non-N Line and achieved just above that at 17.2kWh/100km in mixed driving.
Both batteries in the Kona Electric can be DC fast charged at up to 100kW, with Hyundai quoting a 10 to 80 percent charging time of just over an hour at 50kW, and in around 45kW at 100kW. The Kona Electric can also be AC charged at up to 10.4kW for a full charge in just over five hours in the 48.66kWh battery, and six hours and 35 minutes in the 64.8kWh unit.
The Kona Electric’s service intervals are once every two years or every 30,000km - whichever comes first - and the cost of servicing is $1,560 over six years/90,000km ($260 per year).
What warranty covers the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Like other new Hyundai products, the Kona Electric is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months’ roadside assistance with every dealer service. The battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty as well.
Which Hyundai Kona Electric should I buy?
While the entry-level Kona Electric Standard Range represents good value for money, we think the pick of the bunch is the Extended Range ($58,000 plus on-road costs).
For only $4,000, the extra 135km of range and 51kW of power makes sense - plus, the Extended Range is then available with the N Line package, adding sportier exterior styling and extra equipment if buyers want it.
Kona Electric safety equipment:
|2025 Hyundai Kona Electric safety
|Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
|Safe exit warning
|Auto emergency braking (AEB) including pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assist
|Auto high beam
|Lane keep assist with lane departure warning
|Driver attention monitoring
|Adaptive lane guidance
|Intelligent speed limit assist
|Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (both with braking)
|Reversing camera
Kona Electric colour range:
|2025 Hyundai Kona Electric colours
|Atlas White
|Denim Blue (+$595)
|Neotronic Yellow (N Line variants only)
|Mirage Green
|Ecotronic Grey (+$595)
|Meta Blue (+$595 – Premium only)
|Abyss Black (+$595)
|Soultronic Orange (+$595 - N Line variants only)
|Ultimate Red (+$595)
|Cyber Grey (+$595 - N Line variants only)
Which cars rival the Hyundai Kona Electric?
