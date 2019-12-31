2020 Lexus NX Review

With its angular headlights and tail-lights and an hourglass front grille, the NX looks sporty and even avant-garde alongside its reserved European alternatives.



Climb into the cabin and that impression stays with you. Like the others, it is a luxury car, but its personality feels slightly different and more extroverted.



The NX300h has hybrid quirks that may endear it to some but will irritate others. The first – perhaps equally a peculiarity of its CVT auto – is the appearance of a delayed response to the accelerator pedal. You hear a faint whine from the electric motor and a rising note from the petrol engine before the car builds much speed. Similarly, the brakes do not seem to slow you much at first, but they get more powerful quickly as you depress the brake pedal further (a characteristic connected with their role in charging the hybrid drive system).



The flip side is that driving the NX300h smoothly, and allowing the regenerative system to capture kinetic energy by planning your acceleration and braking, brings a satisfying feeling that you are making progress efficiently.



The NX200t offers more traditional driver appeal. It’s more powerful, and lighter. The conventional six-speed automatic makes it easier to take control of the engine, which also sounds nicer and spins freely. Paddle gear shifters on the steering column and the Sport+ driving mode in the more expensive versions add the enjoyment.

However, even the NX300 isn’t as much fun to drive as alternatives such as the Audi Q5 and Land Rover Discovery Sport. In corners, its attitude is not easily adjusted with the steering, throttle or brakes, and the steering wheel doesn’t deliver a great sense of connection with the road. And if you drive any NX version enthusiastically, the electronic stability control system is quick to curtail the adventure.



Stiffening of the suspension about November 2017, for the 2018 model year, improved handling as intended. But the NX remains short on dynamic polish by comparison with several strong European alternatives.



The all-wheel-drive system fitted to most NX versions aids stability on wet or otherwise slippery roads and helps you make progress in muddy or snowy conditions. However, the NX is not built to tackle rough tracks or off-road – and if you were to get a puncture you would have only the skinny space-saver spare tyre.