Lexus RX 350 long-term review

Update 1

July 8, 2020

Km Driven: 300km

Avg fuel use: 9.8L/100km

I’ve now completed the most harrowing drive of my entire life. That’s saying something, because I’ve driven Porsches on autobahns, Lamborghinis on racetracks and even big 4WDs on fumes miles from the nearest petrol station.

For this drive I was taking my newborn son home from the hospital. My precious firstborn, and it felt like every idiot on the road was out to get us. Threats were everywhere from the Toyota Corolla driver on the phone to the truckie whose long trailer swayed into my lane one time. Even the other cars driving safely were not safe in my eyes.

They were menacing just by their presence. Honestly, I’d have been happier if the road had been blockaded to allow my family to make their first trip in complete isolation. Is that too much for a humble taxpayer to ask?

Okay, so it’s clear now that I was overreacting, as I’m guessing most new parents do. The incredible urge a parent feels to protect their children from harm was new to me, and I wasn’t prepared for the power of that emotion. It makes you want to safeguard them from every bad thing in the world – and the resurgent coronavirus is just the first of those evils.

Maybe I’ll calm down eventually, but it’s interesting to note that I’ve become a calmer driver since that first drive home last week, even when I’m on my own. My inner equilibrium between rushing to be on time and just getting there safe has definitely swung towards the latter.

Anyway, back to our irrational first drive with Junior. I’m glad I was in a Lexus RX 350 at the time, firstly because of the brand’s reputation for reliability and quality. I knew I had the absolute best chance of avoiding any kind of mechanical malfunction which might increase Junior’s exposure to the ugly and unclean world. Not that breakdowns happen often in any car, but for this drive I wanted all the reassurance I could get.

The RX 350’s high driving position also gave me good visibility of the road ahead. This way I could see traffic hazards as prepare for them as quickly as possible. It also meant I could make my braking as smooth and slow because nobody wants to wake a sleeping baby.

To a certain extent I didn’t have to worry about the traffic immediately in front because I dialled the newly updated radar cruise control in to help with that (for more on this and the many other updates to the Lexus RX range in 2020, check out WhichCar’s launch report). It kept me moving at the speed limit and adjusted our velocity to keep a distance to the car in front. That probably added many minutes to our travel time because dozens of other cars saw this gap as an invitation. But I was not in a hurry.

Visibility to the sides and the back are very good in the high-riding RX, and you’re assisted by a blindspot warning system.

The RX350’s petrol V6 engine is not short on power, meaning I could use its acceleration to keep a good-sized safe zone on all four sides. It’s definitely a step up compared to the Lexus RX 300’s smaller 2.0-litre turbocharged engine I’ve driven previously. But with that extra performance comes a slight increase in both fuel economy and engine vibrations through to the cabin.

You’ll no doubt be surprised to hear we made it home without incident – despite my frayed nerves. And I need not have worried about waking Junior… It turns out he loves cars just like his old man. Over the next week we took him for a couple of drives to meet his grandparents and there’s something about a car’s motion that puts him to sleep every time. Can’t be the Lexus’s whisper quiet cabin, because I pretty much always drive with music or podcasts coming through the high-end Mark Levinson sound system, and he didn’t seem to mind.

The Lexus’s 506-litre boot did well swallowing our new pram and bassinet, along with the bags of nappies, creams, outfits and other baby-stuff that is apparently necessary even for a short trip. The back seat, however, may be spacious enough for adults, but a backwards facing capsule only fits if the front passenger seat is willing to give up 4-6 inches of legroom.

How good is ISOFIX! Two clicks and a tether and the capsule base is secure. Then the capsule itself slots in easily, although Mum is having difficulty lifting it to the height required to slot it in. She’s not exactly a beanpole at 5ft 3in, so it’d be unfair to blame that on the Lexus.

That’s it for this week. Next week I’ll take a closer look at the differences between the $93,970 RX 350 F Sport I’m driving now and the $86,800 RX 300 F Sport I reported on previously.