2020 Renault Koleos Review

Every Koleos has stability control, six airbags auto-on headlights , LED daytime running lights, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors and auto emergency braking. It is a rounded package that emphasises crash protection, visibility, crash avoidance, and safe reversing.There are airbags ahead of the driver and front passenger, to protect them in frontal crashes; one outside each front seat about chest level to protect in side-crashes; and a curtain airbag extending down each side at head level to protect those in the front and second seat rows from side crashes.The head-protecting side-curtain airbags do not extend to the third row of seats on seven-seat models, however. And while the front and second-row seats have seat-belt reminders, third-row seats have none.The auto braking fitted to every Koleos uses a radar-type sensor and operates at city and highway speeds. It works in concert with a Forward collision warning, which alerts you if it thinks you are too close to the vehicle in front. If you ignore the warning and the system concludes a crash is imminent, it can apply the brakes automatically, either avoiding the crash or reducing your impact speed.The Koleos Zen adds front and side parking sensors, and a blind-spot warning, which alerts you to the presence of vehicles near your rear corners that might not show in your mirrors.The Intens share the safety features of the Zen and add lane keeping assist, which warns of your lane-drift, and attempts to correct it.All versions of the Renault Koleos were awarded the maximum five star by EuroNCAP. Based on that, ANCAP gave the front-wheel-drive versions a five-star rating for Australia in October 2018, but are still yet to rate the AWD versions.