2020 Subaru XV review

The 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, called e-Boxer, joined the XV range in March 2020 and uses the same 2.0-litre engine used in regular XVs with a 12.3kW battery providing some additional boost.It has a claimed 6.4-litre/100km combined city and country fuel consumption on the official test, which represents a modest improvement over the regular XV.Subaru calls the e-Boxer a mild hybrid, but it does more than usual mild hybrid systems which simply offer a power boost on take-off but don’t drive the vehicles on batteries alone.However, it is a lot more subtle than full hybrid powertrains, with the single electric motor giving way to engine power at lower speeds and preferring to take up the slack when you’re coasting. The e-Boxer's single electric motor contributes just 12.3kW of extra boost; by comparison, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has 131kW and 88kW electric motors for the front and rear axles respectively.The main reason you wouldn't choose the XV Hybrid is it costs more than most of the versions without rewarding you with more power of efficiency.A second reason is if you want to use your XV for towing. The Hybrid can tow up to1270kg, which is 130kg less than the standard 2.0-litre versions.The 2.0-litre petrol XVs use about 7.0 litres/100km.The 'boxer' engine differs from other makers’ small-car four-cylinder units in that it lies flat across the engine bay rather than standing up vertically. This places the weight of the engine lower in the car, which – in theory anyway – helps it steer more responsively. And its arrangement of the cylinders in opposed pairs – colloquially a boxer configuration – helps it run very smoothly.While the engine in this XV shares its layout and 2.0-litre capacity with the car it superseded, it was redesigned extensively. The most prominent change is a move to direct petrol injection – which supplies fuel directly to each cylinder at high pressure, allowing the engine to use less of it while making a bit more power.The XV can shut down its engine when you are stopped, restarting automatically when you take your foot off the brake pedal to drive away. That saves fuel in the city.Every XV comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) . It uses artificial ratio steps to mimic the feel of a seven-speed conventional automatic – avoiding the irritating engine droning that some CVT cars exhibit when you accelerate hard.