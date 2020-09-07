WhichCar TV Season 2 Episode 29 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Electric revolution!

This Sunday it's all about electric cars. Join us on Sunday afternoon as we explore the world of alternative energy and show you what electric car ownership entails.

Electric cars needn't be boring

It's often said that while there are numerous benefits to electric powertrains, the ability to have fun is lacking. During the development of the Tesla Model 3, Elon Musk got all shouty about its performance characteristics and said it would be quicker than anything in its class. Time to put that claim to the test!

An EV wins Wheels Car of the Year

Mercedes-Benz's first proper go at an EV is one for the ages, which is why it took the crown at Wheels Car of the Year. Learn about why this is such a game-changer as we go behind the scenes of the COTY event.

EV SUV invasion

Mercedes doesn't have the all the fun in the electric SUV space. Dan takes the Jaguar I-Pace for a track-blast at Portimao circuit to find out whether it moves the game on.

Hydro-hype

Hydrogen is a promising way to refuel an EV, cutting out the wait times while retaining all of the performance and clean-energy attributes of an EV. Hyundai is just one manufacturer testing out the new technology, so we have a drive of the Nexo to see what all the fuss is about.

The future of electric

WhichCar was one of the first outlets in the world to get its hands on a new Mercedes-Benz concept, the EQS. As a preview of the future of electric, we've got a lot of hope for EVs going forward on the back of this EQS drive.

