WhichCar
COTY
wheels

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: HONDA CR-V VTI-L

There is something resolutely old-school in a good way about the CR-V. It feels solidly engineered.

Andy Enright
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright
90be0fad/coty honda crv main jpg
Gallery11

It eschews gimmickry and concentrates on utility, and that’s something which is sadly lacking. Many large vehicles at COTY were supplied without a spare wheel and tyre set. The Honda doesn’t just supply one, it’s a full-sized item.

It’s exactly this sort of consideration that sets the CR-V apart. Its designers have clearly thought long and hard about how it’s going to be used and have managed its compromises wisely. The ride and handling are measured and relaxing, yet it aced the lane change with less fuss than the driver-focused BMW iX2.

7eff0ee8/coty honda crv 8873 jpg
11

One chink in the Honda’s armour comes with its four-star ANCAP rating. It scored low (68 percent) on safety assist and there is a generation of buyers who may see a lack of electronic safety aids as a less-than-desirable thing.

COTY judges agreed that this was a very good five-seat SUV that could have asserted itself a little more stridently.

Honda CR-V VTi-L Specifications

Price/as tested $51,300/$51,300
Drive 1498cc 4cyl, dohc, 16v, turbo
Power 140kW @ 6000rpm
Torque 240Nm @ 1700-5000rpm
Transmission CVT
Weight 1669kg
L/W/H/WB 4704/1866/1691/2700mm
Tyre Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/55R19 (f/r)
Safety Five stars

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year

Andy Enright
Editor Wheels
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright

Wheels' editor brings 25 years of experience to the hot seat. Originally based in Europe, Enright has driven virtually everything and loves telling the stories behind both new and old metal. Now in his second stint at Wheels, Enright loves cars that retain a sense of fun and deliver functional ingenuity. Strangely hates convertibles and is befuddled by fine dining options.


 
Ellen Dewar
Alastair Brook

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.