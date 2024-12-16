2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: HONDA CR-V VTI-L

It eschews gimmickry and concentrates on utility, and that’s something which is sadly lacking. Many large vehicles at COTY were supplied without a spare wheel and tyre set. The Honda doesn’t just supply one, it’s a full-sized item.

It’s exactly this sort of consideration that sets the CR-V apart. Its designers have clearly thought long and hard about how it’s going to be used and have managed its compromises wisely. The ride and handling are measured and relaxing, yet it aced the lane change with less fuss than the driver-focused BMW iX2.

One chink in the Honda’s armour comes with its four-star ANCAP rating. It scored low (68 percent) on safety assist and there is a generation of buyers who may see a lack of electronic safety aids as a less-than-desirable thing.