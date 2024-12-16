2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: NISSAN QASHQAI TI E-POWER

It’s more a reflection of the growing demand for better-equipped small and medium SUVs. In essence, Aussies have learned that it’s not always size that matters but how much it can do.
The first thing the Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power does well is make a favourable first impression. The exterior styling is handsome and well executed, suggesting that a premium small SUV experience awaits inside. And the interior doesn’t disappoint: Blue-black leather with white piping covers the doors, dash, armrest and seats, quilted on the latter. A big screen sits atop the dash and has all the software expected of a contemporary small SUV flagship. There’s dual-zone climate control, a huge sunroof, electric tailgate… the point is the Ti has the substance to match its premium presentation.
Interior space is also generous… for a small SUV. The back seat can accommodate adults without compromising front-seat occupants (unless you’re a basketballer), and the doors open to an impressive 85 degrees, making it easy to move in and out. Then there’s the 452-litre boot, which matches many medium-sized SUVs for space and versatility.
The driving experience is another strength but also its greatest weakness, and that’s largely because Nissan is still figuring out how to integrate the e-Power’s petrol-powered electric generator approach with user expectations.
In Nissan’s e-Power range, an increase in engine noise has nothing to do with making the vehicle go faster, so it’s disconcerting to hear the engine revs climb as you’re slowing down for a red light, or to hear the note recede as you demand more of the car to climb a hill.
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is quiet, but the soundtrack it makes is so out of step with expectation that you’d swear it’s actually louder than the norm. It doesn’t matter that the actual power delivery is smooth and quite generous for a small SUV. What ultimately matters is that the Qashqai’s e-Power hybrid system is not as efficient as its Toyota and Honda rivals, and it’s more expensive.
Nissan’s first effort is good but not great, and we suspect much better is to come.
Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power Specifications
|Price/as tested
|$52,090/$52,090
|Engine
|1497cc 3cyl, dohc, 12v, turbo + 2.1kWh battery + electric motor
|Power
|140kW @ 4500-7500rpm
|Torque
|330Nm @ 0-3000rpm
|Transmission
|Single-speed reduction gear
|Weight
|1728kg
|L/W/H/WB
|4425/1835/1625/2665mm
|Tyre
|Continental Eco Contact 6 235/50R19
|Safety
|Five stars
