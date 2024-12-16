2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: NISSAN QASHQAI TI E-POWER

It’s more a reflection of the growing demand for better-equipped small and medium SUVs. In essence, Aussies have learned that it’s not always size that matters but how much it can do.

The first thing the Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power does well is make a favourable first impression. The exterior styling is handsome and well executed, suggesting that a premium small SUV experience awaits inside. And the interior doesn’t disappoint: Blue-black leather with white piping covers the doors, dash, armrest and seats, quilted on the latter. A big screen sits atop the dash and has all the software expected of a contemporary small SUV flagship. There’s dual-zone climate control, a huge sunroof, electric tailgate… the point is the Ti has the substance to match its premium presentation.

Interior space is also generous… for a small SUV. The back seat can accommodate adults without compromising front-seat occupants (unless you’re a basketballer), and the doors open to an impressive 85 degrees, making it easy to move in and out. Then there’s the 452-litre boot, which matches many medium-sized SUVs for space and versatility.

The driving experience is another strength but also its greatest weakness, and that’s largely because Nissan is still figuring out how to integrate the e-Power’s petrol-powered electric generator approach with user expectations.