The full scorecards from Wheels Car of the Year 2020

For the first time in Wheels Car of the Year, we are publishing the judges’ scorecards for each of the 2020 contenders.

This is all part of our push to give the biggest motoring award in Australia greater transparency.

As usual, each judge rated every car against the five overarching COTY criteria, but in 2020 this included 26 sub-sections that were individually scored. Each of these were scored out of five.

That resulted in each contender’s scores being generated via 182 different data points. The averages of those are displayed below.

It’s important to remember the COTY criteria, which are Function, Efficiency, Safety, Technology, and Value.

If you want to find out why each contender was given this score, make sure to read all the COTY verdicts, which can be found here.

Audi A1

Function: 3.1

Efficiency: 3.1

Safety: 2.9

Technology: 2.6

Value: 2.6

Audi Q3

Function: 3.3

Efficiency: 3.0

Safety: 3.2

Technology: 2.8

Value: 2.7

BMW 3 Series

Function: 3.7

Efficiency: 3.6

Safety: 3.3

Technology: 2.8

Value: 3.2

BMW X5

Function: 3.4

Efficiency: 3.1

Safety: 3.6

Technology: 2.8

Value: 3.1

BMW Z4

Function: 3.1

Efficiency: 3.0

Safety: 3.0

Technology: 2.1

Value: 2.7

Genesis G70

Function: 2.9

Efficiency: 1.9

Safety: 2.9

Technology: 2.0

Value: 3.1

Mazda 3

Function: 3.6

Efficiency: 3.1

Safety: 3.4

Technology: 2.9

Value: 3.6

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Function: 3.8

Efficiency: 4.8

Safety: 4.0

Technology: 4.0

Value: 3.4

Nissan Leaf

Function: 2.7

Efficiency: 4.9

Safety: 3.1

Technology: 2.9

Value: 3.2

Peugeot 508

Function: 3.6

Efficiency: 3.7

Safety: 3.4

Technology: 3.4

Value: 3.0

Porsche 911

Function: 4.1

Efficiency: 2.4

Safety: 3.0

Technology: 3.0

Value: 3.2

Range Rover Evoque

Function: 3.1

Efficiency: 2.4

Safety: 2.5

Technology: 2.7

Value: 2.6

Toyota RAV4

Function: 3.4

Efficiency: 3.8

Safety: 3.2

Technology: 3.5

Value: 3.9

Toyota Supra

Function: 3.0

Efficiency: 2.9

Safety: 2.5

Technology: 2.1

Value: 3.2

Tesla Model 3

Function: 3.3

Efficiency: 4.9

Safety: 3.4

Technology: 3.6

Value: 3.4

Volkswagen Touareg

Function: 3.5

Efficiency: 2.7

Safety: 3.6

Technology: 2.7

Value: 3.3

Volvo S60/V60