WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

The full scorecards from Wheels Car of the Year 2020

By Wheels Staff, 09 Feb 2020 COTY

The full scorecards from Wheels Car of the Year 2020

Here’s exactly how every car was rated by the judges at COTY

For the first time in Wheels Car of the Year, we are publishing the judges’ scorecards for each of the 2020 contenders.

This is all part of our push to give the biggest motoring award in Australia greater transparency.

As usual, each judge rated every car against the five overarching COTY criteria, but in 2020 this included 26 sub-sections that were individually scored. Each of these were scored out of five.

That resulted in each contender’s scores being generated via 182 different data points. The averages of those are displayed below.

It’s important to remember the COTY criteria, which are Function, Efficiency, Safety, Technology, and Value.

If you want to find out why each contender was given this score, make sure to read all the COTY verdicts, which can be found here.

 Audi A1

  • Function: 3.1
  • Efficiency: 3.1
  • Safety: 2.9
  • Technology: 2.6
  • Value: 2.6

 Audi A1 - 2020 COTY Contender

Audi Q3

  • Function: 3.3
  • Efficiency: 3.0
  • Safety: 3.2
  • Technology: 2.8
  • Value: 2.7

 Audi Q3 - 2020 COTY Contender

BMW 3 Series

  • Function: 3.7
  • Efficiency: 3.6
  • Safety: 3.3
  • Technology: 2.8
  • Value: 3.2

 BMW 3 Series - 2020 COTY Contender

BMW X5

  • Function: 3.4
  • Efficiency: 3.1
  • Safety: 3.6
  • Technology: 2.8
  • Value: 3.1

 BMW X5 - 2020 COTY Contender

BMW Z4

  • Function: 3.1
  • Efficiency: 3.0
  • Safety: 3.0
  • Technology: 2.1
  • Value: 2.7

 BMW Z4 - 2020 COTY Contender

Genesis G70

  • Function: 2.9
  • Efficiency: 1.9
  • Safety: 2.9
  • Technology: 2.0
  • Value: 3.1

 Genesis G70 - 2020 COTY Contender

Mazda 3

  • Function: 3.6
  • Efficiency: 3.1
  • Safety: 3.4
  • Technology: 2.9
  • Value: 3.6

 Mazda 3 - 2020 COTY Contender

Mercedes-Benz EQC

  • Function: 3.8
  • Efficiency: 4.8
  • Safety: 4.0
  • Technology: 4.0
  • Value: 3.4

 Mercedes-Benz - 2020 COTY Contender

Nissan Leaf

  • Function: 2.7
  • Efficiency: 4.9
  • Safety: 3.1
  • Technology: 2.9
  • Value: 3.2

 Nissan Leaf - 2020 COTY Contender

Peugeot 508

  • Function: 3.6
  • Efficiency: 3.7
  • Safety: 3.4
  • Technology: 3.4
  • Value: 3.0

 Peugeot 508 - 2020 COTY Contender

Porsche 911

  • Function: 4.1
  • Efficiency: 2.4
  • Safety: 3.0
  • Technology: 3.0
  • Value: 3.2

 Porsche 992 911 - 2020 COTY Contender

Range Rover Evoque

  • Function: 3.1
  • Efficiency: 2.4
  • Safety: 2.5
  • Technology: 2.7
  • Value: 2.6

 Range Rover Evoque - 2020 COTY Contender

Toyota RAV4

  • Function: 3.4
  • Efficiency: 3.8
  • Safety: 3.2
  • Technology: 3.5
  • Value: 3.9

 Toyota RAV4 - 2020 COTY Contender

Toyota Supra

  • Function: 3.0
  • Efficiency: 2.9
  • Safety: 2.5
  • Technology: 2.1
  • Value: 3.2

 Toyota Supra - 2020 COTY Contender

Tesla Model 3

  • Function: 3.3
  • Efficiency: 4.9
  • Safety: 3.4
  • Technology: 3.6
  • Value: 3.4

 Tesla Model 3 - 2020 COTY Contender

Volkswagen Touareg

  • Function: 3.5
  • Efficiency: 2.7
  • Safety: 3.6
  • Technology: 2.7
  • Value: 3.3

 Volkswagen Touareg - 2020 COTY Contender

Volvo S60/V60

  • Function: 3.2
  • Efficiency: 3.0
  • Safety: 3.4
  • Technology: 3.0
  • Value: 3.0

 Volvo S60/V60 - Car of the Year contender

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Events