Drag Challenge Hall of Fame

JUST finishing Street Machine Drag Challenge in any kind of fast car is an achievement, and taking home any of the awards on offer is impressive. To win the whole thing, you need a lot of things to go right. Therefore, we present to you the complete list of Drag Challenge award winners from the event’s beginning in 2014.
[Go to: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014]
2019 - DRAG CHALLENGE
TOP 10 OUTRIGHT
1. HARRY HAIG – 1972 HOLDEN HQ KINGSWOOD – Time: 30.258
The Big Dawg took command on Day Three, running the only four-second pass over the eighth we saw this year, and he never let up. A donated lifter from the Szabolics team fixed the HQ’s only major gremlin of the week.
2. BRENDAN CHERRY – 1987 HOLDEN VL CALAIS – Time: 30.845
Brendan Cherry started the week with a new fastest mile-per-hour at Calder, and then ran a string of low fives at the eighth-mile tracks. A 7.61@184mph on Day Five was enough to put the DC veteran into his highest ever placing.
3. DANIEL SZABOLICS – 1971 HOLDEN HQ MONARO – Time: 30.896
Dan Szabolics’s Monaro ran the quickest and fastest pass in DC history on Day One, with a 7.35@197mph. Bad luck with the weather frustrated the team, though the HQ still took out the win in the Haltech Radial Blown class.
4. KAI McPHEE – 1980 HOLDEN VC COMMODORE – Time: 31.498
Though he didn’t have the sheer grunt of the fat-blocks, Kai McPhee’s VC Commodore held up a fight on the eighth-mile, taking the quickest time of Day Two at Mildura, not to mention a new PB over the quarter of 7.89@175mph on Day Five.
5. LUKE FOLEY – 1983 HOLDEN VH COMMODORE SL/E – Time: 31.915
DC regular Luke Foley finished third in Haltech Radial Blown with his 427ci Dart LS-powered MPW Performance VH Commodore – and got his entry into the Seven-Second Club on Friday with a 7.92@176mph in full street trim.
6. RICCARDO PONTONIO – 1985 HOLDEN VK COMMODORE SL – Time: 32.427
Despite being a fresh build with zero track testing before the event, Riccardo’s VK finished the week sixth outright and fourth in Haltech Radial Blown, with a PB of 8.10@174mph.
7. BRANDON ZITO – 1971 HOLDEN LC TORANA – Time: 32.916
After breaking a motor at Drag Challenge 2018, Brandon Zito and his LC had a killer time in 2019, scoring a Seven-Second Club red hat on Day Five with a 7.99@176mph, flying the flag for the old-school mouse motor.
8. DANIEL DRURY – 1987 HOLDEN VL COMMODORE – Time: 33.098
With twin-turbo 428ci Dart LS power, the ex-Lorenzo Gullotto VL was back at DC with its new owner, Dan Drury. While Dan said he was just keen to ease into the car, he came away with a red hat for the 7.87@177mph he ran on Day Five.
9. CHRIS KAARSBERG – 1976 HOLDEN LX TORANA – Time: 33.132
Queenslander Chris Kaarsberg put in a massive effort, doing the whole event solo in his 1300rwhp LX Torana. He came oh-so-close to a spot in the Seven-Second Club on Friday, but a place in the Top 10 wasn’t a bad consolation prize.
10. MATT LAMPARD – 1978 HOLDEN HZ KINGSWOOD SL – Time: 33.192
Weighing in at nearly 4000lb, Matt Lampard’s LUMPER HZ packs plenty of grunt thanks to an 1800rwhp, Dart 427ci LS combo with twin BorgWarner SXE64/74 turbos. The 3970lb brute overcame a few obstacles at DC 2019 – like tearing the rear end out of the floor – to earn a red hat on Friday with a 7.88@181mph.
K&N DIAL YOUR OWN TOP 5
1. PAUL TURNER – HQ HOLDEN – Spread: 0.05228sec
Right up until the trophy call, it was anyone’s game in the unpredictable K&N Dial Your Own class. Top spots were in a constant state of flux over the five days, but in the end it was ex-competition drag racer Paul Turner who was crowned 2019 K&N DYO champion, in his HQ sedan. The first-time DC contender finished the week with a tight 11.373sec on his 11.396sec dial-in, for a tiny 0.05228sec split for the week.
2. TOM WRIGHT – HG PREMIER – Spread: 0.05865sec
Runner-up in DYO was another first-time Drag Challenge entrant, Tom Wright, behind the wheel of his bronze turbo-fed LSX HG Premier. Tom finished the week 0.05865sec off his 11.193sec dial-in.
3. STEVE GRIMA – VK CALAIS – Spread: 0.09299sec
Day Three and Four class leader Steve Grima cut drag laps like crazy on Day Five, but couldn’t secure his VK Calais the win. “I might’ve got the time on the final run if rain hadn’t finished the meet,” a deflated Steve said. He had to be content with third, 0.09299sec off his initial 10.573sec pace.
4. CAM SCOTT – WB HOLDEN UTE – Spread: 0.10005sec
The sleeper 400-cube WB ute of Cam Scott produced a solid fourth-place showing in K&N DYO, with a five-day split of 0.10005sec. The understated red Holden ran low-12sec passes every day, slowly climbing up the ranks to finish up a tenth off Monday’s 12.369sec pace.
5. DANIEL GRIMA – 1955 CHEVY BEL AIR – Spread: 0.11933sec
Drag Challenge stalwart Daniel ‘Gizmo’ Grima almost gave up on the hunt after placing 27th in class on Day Two. But he put in a superb effort of playing catch-up in his immaculate 11-second ’55 Chev Bel Air to finish fifth with a final spread of 0.11933sec.
CLASS WINNERS
Haltech Radial Blown: Daniel Szabolics – 30.896
Turbosmart Outlaw Blown: Harry Haig – 30.258
Pacemaker Radial Aspirated: Alon Vella – 34.020
Carnage Outlaw Aspirated: Mark Busscher – 38.113
Tuff Mounts 235 Blown: Todd Foley – 34.787
Tuff Mounts 235 Aspirated: Nathan Ghosn – 38.374
XR6 Turbo Developments Six-Cylinder: George Lyras – 35.733
K&N Dial Your Own: Paul Turner – 0.05228
TROPHIES
Quickest Chev-Powered: Harry Haig
Quickest LS-Powered: Kai McPhee
Quickest Holden-Powered: Jake Edwards
Quickest Ford-Powered: Phil EdmonDson
Quickest Mopar-Powered: Aaron James
Quickest Six: Jason Ruby
Quickest Four/Rotor: Jay Robinson
Quickest ET: Daniel Szabolics
Fastest MPH: Daniel Szabolics
Longest Distance Travelled: Matt Carey
Longest Distance Driven: Dave Barber
Quickest Without A Trailer: Mark Whitla
Quickest Stick-shift: Bruce Howie
Hard Luck Award: Cory Read
Spirit Of Drag Challenge: Daniel Szabolics
SEVEN-SECOND CLUB INDUCTEES 2019
Brendan Cherry
Daniel Szabolics
Luke Foley
Daniel Drury
Kai McPhee
Matt Lampard
Brandon Zito
FOUR-SECOND CLUB INDUCTEE 2019
Harry Haig
2019 - DRAG CHALLENGE WEEKEND
Outright winner: Terry Seng
Turbosmart Outlaw Blown
Winner: Noel Inman
Outlaw Aspirated
Winner: Matthew Walsh
Runner-up: Wayne Sampson
Haltech Radial Blown
Winner: Terry Seng
Runner-up: Mark Ven Der Togt
Pacemaker Radial Aspirated
Winner: Alon Vella
Runner-up: Brett Armstrong
XR6 Turbo Developments Six-Cylinder
Winner: Dylan Murdoch
Runner-up: Ben Neal
235 Aspirated
Winner: Nathan Ghosn
Runner-up: Shane Locke
Tuff Mounts 235 Blown
Winner: Jason Ross
Runner-up: Michael Silk
K&N Dial Your Own
Winner: Alysha Teale
Runner-up: Brett McIIveen
Longest Distance Driven
Steve Reimann – 1963 Dodge
Longest Distance Travelled
Cory Read – XF Falcon
Quickest Without Trailer
Tony Webb – LJ Torana
Quickest Holden
Tony Webb – LJ Torana
Quickest Ford
Mark Van Der Togt – Ford Falcon
Quickest Mopar
Malcolm McIntosh
Quickest Chev
Brett Armstrong– HK Holden
Quickest LS-powered
Terry Seng – VC Commodore
Quickest Six
Dylan Murdoch – BF XR6 Falcon
Quickest Four/Rotor
Michael Silk – Datsun 1200 wagon
Hard Luck Award
Donnie Zurcas – EK Holden
Quickest Stick Shift
Toyota Supra – MK3 Supra
Quickest ET
Terry Seng – 7.41
Fastest MPH
Terry Seng – 190.7
TOP 10 OVERALL
1. Terry Seng
2. Mark Van Der Togt
3. Tony Webb
4. Dylan Murdoch
5. Alon Vella
6. Brett Armstrong
7. Jamie Swift
8. Mitchell Bean
9. Jason Ross
10. Michael Silk
Outright winner: Frank Marchese
Turbosmart Outlaw Blown
Winner: Harry Haig
Runner-up: John Ricca
Tuff Mounts Outlaw Aspirated
Winner: Daniel Cassar
Runner-up: Mark Busscher
Haltech Radial Blown
Winner: Frank Marchese
Runner-up: Lorenzo Gullotto
Pacemaker Radial Aspirated
Winner: Alon Vella
Runner-up: Peter Haravitisidis
K&N Dial Your Own
Winner: Darren Parker
Runner-up: Paul Topping
Quickest 235 Naturally Aspirated
Nathan Ghosn – Ford Capri
Quickest 235 Blown
Mark Talbot – Ford Capri
Longest Distance Driven
Brenton Miller – Chrysler Centura
Longest Distance Traveled
Matt Carey – Commodore ute
Quickest Without a Trailer
Marcus Howe – XW Falcon
Quickest Holden
Jake Edwards – LH Torana
Quickest Ford
Frank Marchese – XW Fairmont
Quickest Mopar
Jon Mitchell – Dodge Challenger
Quickest Chev
Harry Haig – HQ Holden
Quickest LS-Powered
Lorenzo Gullotto – VL Commodore
Quickest Six
John Ricca – VL Commodore BT1
Quickest Four/Rotor
Jay Robinson – Mazda Capella
Hard Luck Award
Kim Smith – HSV Maloo
Spirit of Drag Challenge
Natalie Khoury
Quickest Stick-shift
Mitch Pullen – Toyota HiLux
Quickest ET of Drag Challenge
Frank Marchese – 7.36
Fastest MPH of Drag Challenge
Frank Marchese – 192.06mph
TOP 10 OVERALL
1. Frank Marchese
2. Harry Haig
3. Lorenzo Gullotto
4. Adam Rogash
5. John Ricca
6. Matt Lampard
7. Ben Vlekken
8. Mark van der Togt
9. David Best
10. Alex Moshopoulos
Outright winner: Mark van der Togt
Radial Blown winner: Mark van der Togt
Radial Blown runner-up: Jamie Farmer
Outlaw Blown winner: Noel Inman
Outlaw Blown runner-up: Greg Mason
Radial Aspirated winner: Alon Vella
Radial Aspirated runner-up: Pat O'Shea
Outlaw Aspirated winner: Stephen Micallef
Outlaw Aspirated runner-up: Rahim Tarr
DYO Winner: Andrew Dunnett
DYO runner-up: Stew Walsh & Dan Case
Quickest ET: Terry Seng (7.66)
Fastest MPH: Terry Seng (179)
Spirit of Drag Challenge: Fabian Huff
Longest Distance Travelled: Noel Inman
Longest Distance Driven: Scott Taylor
Quickest Ford: Mark van der Togt
Quickest Chev: Stephen Micallef
Quickest Mopar: Karen Bawden
Quickest LS: Terry Seng
Quickest 4-cyl: Mitch Hamilton
Quickest 6-cyl: Tara Johnston
Quickest Stick-shift: Darrin Miller
Quickest Without a Trailer: David Williams
In 2017, Drag Challenge went to South Australia for the first time. We started at Adelaide International Raceway (AIR) then made our way back into Victoria to Mildura's Sunset Strip before heading down to Swan Hill Raceway for day three. On day four we were washed out at Portland's South Coast Raceway and we finished up on day five back at AIR. It was close at the front between Quentin Feast, Mark Drew and Adam Rogash but by day three, Quentin had pulled a few tenths on Drewy and held that lead til the end to claim his third Drag Challenge victory.
Outright winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown runner-up: Mark Drew
Outlaw Blown winner: Paul Hamilton
Outlaw Blown runner-up: Rodney Browitt
Radial Aspirated winner: Alon Vella
Radial Aspirated runner-up: Pat O'Shea
Outlaw Aspirated winner: Stephen Micallef
Outlaw Aspirated runner-up: Mark Clifford
DYO Winner: Blake Jefferys
DYO runner-up: Daniel Grima
Quickest ET: Quentin Feast (7.99)
Fastest MPH: Adam Rogash (175)
Spirit of Drag Challenge: Randal Mortier
Hard Luck Award: Bubba Medlyn
Longest Distance Travelled: Josh Lopreiato
Longest Distance Driven: Kim Smith
Quickest Holden: Josh O'Brien
Quickest Ford: Jason Ghiller
Quickest Chev: Stephen Micallef
Quickest Mopar: Andrew McLellan
Quickest LS: Quentin Feast
Quickest 4-cyl: Brodie Villis
Quickest 6-cyl: Jason Ghiller
Quickest Stick-shift: Steve Ramsay
Quickest Without a Trailer: Marcus Howe
In 2016, Drag Challenge started and finished at Calder Park, with Mildura, the brand-new Swan Hill track and Heathcote Park in the middle. We had over 100 cars front on the first day, with the standard at the pointy end of the field higher than ever. Bubba Medlyn set the pace from the go and held his lead right through the event, despite the challenge presented by Jarrod Wood’s brutal HQ One Tonner.
Outright Winner: Bubba Medlyn
Radial Blown Winner: Adam Rogash
Radial Blown Runner Up: Mark Drew
Radial Aspirated Winner: Alon Vella
Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Nathan Ghosn
Outlaw Blown Winner: Bubba Medlyn
Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Jarrod Wood
Outlaw Aspirated Winner: Stephen Micallef
Outlaw Aspirated Runner Up: Jon Mitchell
DYO Winner: Benny Phillips
DYO Runner Up: Alisha Teale
Quickest ET: Jarrod Wood (7.71)
Fastest MPH: Jarrod Wood (184mph)
Spirit of Drag Challenge: Harry Haig
Hard Luck Award: Scott Levy
Longest Distance Travelled: Blake Jefferies
Longest Distance Driven: Josh Grant
Quickest Holden: Bubba Medlyn
Quickest Ford: Jason Ghiller
Quickest Chev: Jarrod Wood
Quickest Mopar: Jon Mitchell
Quickest Six: Jason Ghiller
Quickest Four: Ben Kadel
Quickest Stick Shift: Kim Smith
Quickest Without a Trailer: Todd Foley
The second Drag Challenge event was our first true five-day event, starting at Calder Park, followed by Portland, Mildura, Heathcote and back to Calder. That meant a total of 1400km of car-torturing travel for our 50 entrants! Reigning champion Quentin Feast grabbed his second win on the trot, managing to hold off Terry Seng’s VC Commodore as the pair exchanged pass after pass on the final day.
Outright Winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown Winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown Runner Up: Terry Seng
Radial Aspirated Winner: Alon Vella
Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Tristan Triccas
Outlaw Blown Winner: Adam Rogash
Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Harry Haig
Outlaw Aspirated: Mark Clifford
Outlaw Aspirated Runner Up: Adam Lynch
DYO Winner: Alysha Teale
Drag Challenge Shootout Winner: Bubba Medlyn
Dial Your Own Shootout winner: Carl Taylor
Quickest ET: Terry Seng (7.86)
Spirit of Drag Challenge Award: Brett Matthew
Hard Luck Award: Louis Younis
Longest Distance Travelled: Brad Pettitt
Longest Distance Driven: Brenton Miller
Quickest Holden: Bubba Medlyn
Quickest Ford: Alon Vella
Quickest Chev: Terry Seng
Quickest Mopar: Steve Reimann
Quickest Six: Brad Keem
Quickest Four: Tim Bailey
Quickest Without a Trailer: Mark Clifford
THE first Drag Challenge ran from Sydney Dragway (rained out), to Albury’s Motorsport Training Australia facility (for some untimed Street Outlaws-style racing), then on to Calder Park, before finishing up at Heathcote. We had 18 entrants that year and Quentin Feast in his twin-turbo LS Torana emerged from the week as the overall winner. We ran no DYO class in the first year.
Outright Winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown Winner: Quentin Feast
Radial Blown Runner Up: Terry Seng
Radial Aspirated Winner: Tristan Triccas
Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Carolyn Tzortzas
Outlaw Blown Winner: Mark Arblaster
Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Brendan Cherry
Outlaw Aspirated Winner: Steve Reimann
Spirit of Drag Challenge: Luke Foley
Longest Distance Travelled: Brenton Miller
Quickest GM: Quentin Feast
Quickest Ford: Tristan Triccas
Quickest Mopar: Mark Arblaster
Street Outlaws Shootout: Tristan Triccas
Quickest Without a Trailer: Luke Foley
SEVEN SECOND CLUB MEMBERS
AT each event, a red cap is awarded to those drivers who break through the seven-second barrier at Drag Challenge AND finish the week. Here's the honour roll:
Terry Seng, 2015: 7.86 at 186mph (bettered to 7.41 in 2019 at Drag Challenge Weekend)
Adam Rogash, 2015: 7.99 at 171mph (bettered to 7.78 in 2018 at Drag Challenge)
Jarrod Wood, 2016, 7.71 at 184mph
Quentin Feast, 2017 7.99 at 174mph
Harry Haig, 2018 7.50 at 174mph
Frank Marchese, 2018 7.36 at 192mph
Lorenzo Gullotto, 2018 7.65 at 180mph
Johnny Ricca, 2018 7.91 at 171mph
Daniel Szabolics, 2019, 7.35 @197mph
More Drag Challenge info:
Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine