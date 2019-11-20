Drag Challenge Hall of Fame

JUST finishing Street Machine Drag Challenge in any kind of fast car is an achievement, and taking home any of the awards on offer is impressive. To win the whole thing, you need a lot of things to go right. Therefore, we present to you the complete list of Drag Challenge award winners from the event’s beginning in 2014.

[Go to: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014]

2019 - DRAG CHALLENGE

TOP 10 OUTRIGHT

1. HARRY HAIG – 1972 HOLDEN HQ KINGSWOOD – Time: 30.258

The Big Dawg took command on Day Three, running the only four-second pass over the eighth we saw this year, and he never let up. A donated lifter from the Szabolics team fixed the HQ’s only major gremlin of the week.

2. BRENDAN CHERRY – 1987 HOLDEN VL CALAIS – Time: 30.845

Brendan Cherry started the week with a new fastest mile-per-hour at Calder, and then ran a string of low fives at the eighth-mile tracks. A 7.61@184mph on Day Five was enough to put the DC veteran into his highest ever placing.

3. DANIEL SZABOLICS – 1971 HOLDEN HQ MONARO – Time: 30.896

Dan Szabolics’s Monaro ran the quickest and fastest pass in DC history on Day One, with a 7.35@197mph. Bad luck with the weather frustrated the team, though the HQ still took out the win in the Haltech Radial Blown class.

4. KAI McPHEE – 1980 HOLDEN VC COMMODORE – Time: 31.498

Though he didn’t have the sheer grunt of the fat-blocks, Kai McPhee’s VC Commodore held up a fight on the eighth-mile, taking the quickest time of Day Two at Mildura, not to mention a new PB over the quarter of 7.89@175mph on Day Five.

5. LUKE FOLEY – 1983 HOLDEN VH COMMODORE SL/E – Time: 31.915

DC regular Luke Foley finished third in Haltech Radial Blown with his 427ci Dart LS-powered MPW Performance VH Commodore – and got his entry into the Seven-Second Club on Friday with a 7.92@176mph in full street trim.

6. RICCARDO PONTONIO – 1985 HOLDEN VK COMMODORE SL – Time: 32.427

Despite being a fresh build with zero track testing before the event, Riccardo’s VK finished the week sixth outright and fourth in Haltech Radial Blown, with a PB of 8.10@174mph.

7. BRANDON ZITO – 1971 HOLDEN LC TORANA – Time: 32.916

After breaking a motor at Drag Challenge 2018, Brandon Zito and his LC had a killer time in 2019, scoring a Seven-Second Club red hat on Day Five with a 7.99@176mph, flying the flag for the old-school mouse motor.

8. DANIEL DRURY – 1987 HOLDEN VL COMMODORE – Time: 33.098

With twin-turbo 428ci Dart LS power, the ex-Lorenzo Gullotto VL was back at DC with its new owner, Dan Drury. While Dan said he was just keen to ease into the car, he came away with a red hat for the 7.87@177mph he ran on Day Five.

9. CHRIS KAARSBERG – 1976 HOLDEN LX TORANA – Time: 33.132

Queenslander Chris Kaarsberg put in a massive effort, doing the whole event solo in his 1300rwhp LX Torana. He came oh-so-close to a spot in the Seven-Second Club on Friday, but a place in the Top 10 wasn’t a bad consolation prize.

10. MATT LAMPARD – 1978 HOLDEN HZ KINGSWOOD SL – Time: 33.192

Weighing in at nearly 4000lb, Matt Lampard’s LUMPER HZ packs plenty of grunt thanks to an 1800rwhp, Dart 427ci LS combo with twin BorgWarner SXE64/74 turbos. The 3970lb brute overcame a few obstacles at DC 2019 – like tearing the rear end out of the floor – to earn a red hat on Friday with a 7.88@181mph.

K&N DIAL YOUR OWN TOP 5

1. PAUL TURNER – HQ HOLDEN – Spread: 0.05228sec

Right up until the trophy call, it was anyone’s game in the unpredictable K&N Dial Your Own class. Top spots were in a constant state of flux over the five days, but in the end it was ex-competition drag racer Paul Turner who was crowned 2019 K&N DYO champion, in his HQ sedan. The first-time DC contender finished the week with a tight 11.373sec on his 11.396sec dial-in, for a tiny 0.05228sec split for the week.

2. TOM WRIGHT – HG PREMIER – Spread: 0.05865sec

Runner-up in DYO was another first-time Drag Challenge entrant, Tom Wright, behind the wheel of his bronze turbo-fed LSX HG Premier. Tom finished the week 0.05865sec off his 11.193sec dial-in.

3. STEVE GRIMA – VK CALAIS – Spread: 0.09299sec

Day Three and Four class leader Steve Grima cut drag laps like crazy on Day Five, but couldn’t secure his VK Calais the win. “I might’ve got the time on the final run if rain hadn’t finished the meet,” a deflated Steve said. He had to be content with third, 0.09299sec off his initial 10.573sec pace.

4. CAM SCOTT – WB HOLDEN UTE – Spread: 0.10005sec

The sleeper 400-cube WB ute of Cam Scott produced a solid fourth-place showing in K&N DYO, with a five-day split of 0.10005sec. The understated red Holden ran low-12sec passes every day, slowly climbing up the ranks to finish up a tenth off Monday’s 12.369sec pace.

5. DANIEL GRIMA – 1955 CHEVY BEL AIR – Spread: 0.11933sec

Drag Challenge stalwart Daniel ‘Gizmo’ Grima almost gave up on the hunt after placing 27th in class on Day Two. But he put in a superb effort of playing catch-up in his immaculate 11-second ’55 Chev Bel Air to finish fifth with a final spread of 0.11933sec.

CLASS WINNERS

Haltech Radial Blown: Daniel Szabolics – 30.896

Turbosmart Outlaw Blown: Harry Haig – 30.258

Pacemaker Radial Aspirated: Alon Vella – 34.020

Carnage Outlaw Aspirated: Mark Busscher – 38.113

Tuff Mounts 235 Blown: Todd Foley – 34.787

Tuff Mounts 235 Aspirated: Nathan Ghosn – 38.374

XR6 Turbo Developments Six-Cylinder: George Lyras – 35.733

K&N Dial Your Own: Paul Turner – 0.05228

TROPHIES

Quickest Chev-Powered: Harry Haig

Quickest LS-Powered: Kai McPhee

Quickest Holden-Powered: Jake Edwards

Quickest Ford-Powered: Phil EdmonDson

Quickest Mopar-Powered: Aaron James

Quickest Six: Jason Ruby

Quickest Four/Rotor: Jay Robinson

Quickest ET: Daniel Szabolics

Fastest MPH: Daniel Szabolics

Longest Distance Travelled: Matt Carey

Longest Distance Driven: Dave Barber

Quickest Without A Trailer: Mark Whitla

Quickest Stick-shift: Bruce Howie

Hard Luck Award: Cory Read

Spirit Of Drag Challenge: Daniel Szabolics

SEVEN-SECOND CLUB INDUCTEES 2019

Brendan Cherry

Daniel Szabolics

Luke Foley

Daniel Drury

Kai McPhee

Matt Lampard

Brandon Zito

FOUR-SECOND CLUB INDUCTEE 2019

Harry Haig

2019 - DRAG CHALLENGE WEEKEND

Outright winner: Terry Seng

Turbosmart Outlaw Blown

Winner: Noel Inman

Outlaw Aspirated

Winner: Matthew Walsh

Runner-up: Wayne Sampson

Haltech Radial Blown

Winner: Terry Seng

Runner-up: Mark Ven Der Togt

Pacemaker Radial Aspirated

Winner: Alon Vella

Runner-up: Brett Armstrong

XR6 Turbo Developments Six-Cylinder

Winner: Dylan Murdoch

Runner-up: Ben Neal

235 Aspirated

Winner: Nathan Ghosn

Runner-up: Shane Locke

Tuff Mounts 235 Blown

Winner: Jason Ross

Runner-up: Michael Silk

K&N Dial Your Own

Winner: Alysha Teale

Runner-up: Brett McIIveen

Longest Distance Driven

Steve Reimann – 1963 Dodge

Longest Distance Travelled

Cory Read – XF Falcon

Quickest Without Trailer

Tony Webb – LJ Torana

Quickest Holden

Tony Webb – LJ Torana

Quickest Ford

Mark Van Der Togt – Ford Falcon

Quickest Mopar

Malcolm McIntosh

Quickest Chev

Brett Armstrong– HK Holden

Quickest LS-powered

Terry Seng – VC Commodore

Quickest Six

Dylan Murdoch – BF XR6 Falcon

Quickest Four/Rotor

Michael Silk – Datsun 1200 wagon

Hard Luck Award

Donnie Zurcas – EK Holden

Quickest Stick Shift

Toyota Supra – MK3 Supra

Quickest ET

Terry Seng – 7.41

Fastest MPH

Terry Seng – 190.7

TOP 10 OVERALL

1. Terry Seng

2. Mark Van Der Togt

3. Tony Webb

4. Dylan Murdoch

5. Alon Vella

6. Brett Armstrong

7. Jamie Swift

8. Mitchell Bean

9. Jason Ross

10. Michael Silk

2018 - DRAG CHALLENGE

Outright winner: Frank Marchese

Turbosmart Outlaw Blown

Winner: Harry Haig

Runner-up: John Ricca

Tuff Mounts Outlaw Aspirated

Winner: Daniel Cassar

Runner-up: Mark Busscher

Haltech Radial Blown

Winner: Frank Marchese

Runner-up: Lorenzo Gullotto

Pacemaker Radial Aspirated

Winner: Alon Vella

Runner-up: Peter Haravitisidis

K&N Dial Your Own

Winner: Darren Parker

Runner-up: Paul Topping

Quickest 235 Naturally Aspirated

Nathan Ghosn – Ford Capri

Quickest 235 Blown

Mark Talbot – Ford Capri

Longest Distance Driven

Brenton Miller – Chrysler Centura

Longest Distance Traveled

Matt Carey – Commodore ute

Quickest Without a Trailer

Marcus Howe – XW Falcon

Quickest Holden

Jake Edwards – LH Torana

Quickest Ford

Frank Marchese – XW Fairmont

Quickest Mopar

Jon Mitchell – Dodge Challenger

Quickest Chev

Harry Haig – HQ Holden

Quickest LS-Powered

Lorenzo Gullotto – VL Commodore

Quickest Six

John Ricca – VL Commodore BT1

Quickest Four/Rotor

Jay Robinson – Mazda Capella

Hard Luck Award

Kim Smith – HSV Maloo

Spirit of Drag Challenge

Natalie Khoury

Quickest Stick-shift

Mitch Pullen – Toyota HiLux

Quickest ET of Drag Challenge

Frank Marchese – 7.36

Fastest MPH of Drag Challenge

Frank Marchese – 192.06mph

TOP 10 OVERALL

1. Frank Marchese

2. Harry Haig

3. Lorenzo Gullotto

4. Adam Rogash

5. John Ricca

6. Matt Lampard

7. Ben Vlekken

8. Mark van der Togt

9. David Best

10. Alex Moshopoulos

2018 - DRAG CHALLENGE WEEKEND

Outright winner: Mark van der Togt

Radial Blown winner: Mark van der Togt

Radial Blown runner-up: Jamie Farmer

Outlaw Blown winner: Noel Inman

Outlaw Blown runner-up: Greg Mason

Radial Aspirated winner: Alon Vella

Radial Aspirated runner-up: Pat O'Shea

Outlaw Aspirated winner: Stephen Micallef

Outlaw Aspirated runner-up: Rahim Tarr

DYO Winner: Andrew Dunnett

DYO runner-up: Stew Walsh & Dan Case

Quickest ET: Terry Seng (7.66)

Fastest MPH: Terry Seng (179)

Spirit of Drag Challenge: Fabian Huff

Hard Luck Award: Brad Lane

Longest Distance Travelled: Noel Inman

Longest Distance Driven: Scott Taylor

Quickest Holden: Brodie Olsen



Quickest Ford: Mark van der Togt

Quickest Chev: Stephen Micallef

Quickest Mopar: Karen Bawden

Quickest LS: Terry Seng



Quickest 4-cyl: Mitch Hamilton

Quickest 6-cyl: Tara Johnston

Quickest Stick-shift: Darrin Miller



Quickest Without a Trailer: David Williams

2017 - DRAG CHALLENGE

In 2017, Drag Challenge went to South Australia for the first time. We started at Adelaide International Raceway (AIR) then made our way back into Victoria to Mildura's Sunset Strip before heading down to Swan Hill Raceway for day three. On day four we were washed out at Portland's South Coast Raceway and we finished up on day five back at AIR. It was close at the front between Quentin Feast, Mark Drew and Adam Rogash but by day three, Quentin had pulled a few tenths on Drewy and held that lead til the end to claim his third Drag Challenge victory.

Outright winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown runner-up: Mark Drew

Outlaw Blown winner: Paul Hamilton

Outlaw Blown runner-up: Rodney Browitt

Radial Aspirated winner: Alon Vella

Radial Aspirated runner-up: Pat O'Shea

Outlaw Aspirated winner: Stephen Micallef

Outlaw Aspirated runner-up: Mark Clifford

DYO Winner: Blake Jefferys

DYO runner-up: Daniel Grima

Quickest ET: Quentin Feast (7.99)

Fastest MPH: Adam Rogash (175)

Spirit of Drag Challenge: Randal Mortier

Hard Luck Award: Bubba Medlyn

Longest Distance Travelled: Josh Lopreiato

Longest Distance Driven: Kim Smith

Quickest Holden: Josh O'Brien

Quickest Ford: Jason Ghiller

Quickest Chev: Stephen Micallef

Quickest Mopar: Andrew McLellan

Quickest LS: Quentin Feast

Quickest 4-cyl: Brodie Villis

Quickest 6-cyl: Jason Ghiller

Quickest Stick-shift: Steve Ramsay

Quickest Without a Trailer: Marcus Howe

2016 - DRAG CHALLENGE

In 2016, Drag Challenge started and finished at Calder Park, with Mildura, the brand-new Swan Hill track and Heathcote Park in the middle. We had over 100 cars front on the first day, with the standard at the pointy end of the field higher than ever. Bubba Medlyn set the pace from the go and held his lead right through the event, despite the challenge presented by Jarrod Wood’s brutal HQ One Tonner.

Outright Winner: Bubba Medlyn

Radial Blown Winner: Adam Rogash

Radial Blown Runner Up: Mark Drew

Radial Aspirated Winner: Alon Vella

Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Nathan Ghosn

Outlaw Blown Winner: Bubba Medlyn

Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Jarrod Wood

Outlaw Aspirated Winner: Stephen Micallef

Outlaw Aspirated Runner Up: Jon Mitchell

DYO Winner: Benny Phillips

DYO Runner Up: Alisha Teale

Quickest ET: Jarrod Wood (7.71)

Fastest MPH: Jarrod Wood (184mph)

Spirit of Drag Challenge: Harry Haig

Hard Luck Award: Scott Levy

Longest Distance Travelled: Blake Jefferies

Longest Distance Driven: Josh Grant

Quickest Holden: Bubba Medlyn

Quickest Ford: Jason Ghiller

Quickest Chev: Jarrod Wood

Quickest Mopar: Jon Mitchell

Quickest Six: Jason Ghiller

Quickest Four: Ben Kadel

Quickest Stick Shift: Kim Smith

Quickest Without a Trailer: Todd Foley

2015 - DRAG CHALLENGE

The second Drag Challenge event was our first true five-day event, starting at Calder Park, followed by Portland, Mildura, Heathcote and back to Calder. That meant a total of 1400km of car-torturing travel for our 50 entrants! Reigning champion Quentin Feast grabbed his second win on the trot, managing to hold off Terry Seng’s VC Commodore as the pair exchanged pass after pass on the final day.

Outright Winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown Winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown Runner Up: Terry Seng

Radial Aspirated Winner: Alon Vella

Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Tristan Triccas

Outlaw Blown Winner: Adam Rogash

Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Harry Haig

Outlaw Aspirated: Mark Clifford

Outlaw Aspirated Runner Up: Adam Lynch

DYO Winner: Alysha Teale

Drag Challenge Shootout Winner: Bubba Medlyn

Dial Your Own Shootout winner: Carl Taylor

Quickest ET: Terry Seng (7.86)

Spirit of Drag Challenge Award: Brett Matthew

Hard Luck Award: Louis Younis

Longest Distance Travelled: Brad Pettitt

Longest Distance Driven: Brenton Miller

Quickest Holden: Bubba Medlyn

Quickest Ford: Alon Vella

Quickest Chev: Terry Seng

Quickest Mopar: Steve Reimann

Quickest Six: Brad Keem

Quickest Four: Tim Bailey

Quickest Without a Trailer: Mark Clifford

2014 - DRAG CHALLENGE

THE first Drag Challenge ran from Sydney Dragway (rained out), to Albury’s Motorsport Training Australia facility (for some untimed Street Outlaws-style racing), then on to Calder Park, before finishing up at Heathcote. We had 18 entrants that year and Quentin Feast in his twin-turbo LS Torana emerged from the week as the overall winner. We ran no DYO class in the first year.

Outright Winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown Winner: Quentin Feast

Radial Blown Runner Up: Terry Seng

Radial Aspirated Winner: Tristan Triccas

Radial Aspirated Runner Up: Carolyn Tzortzas

Outlaw Blown Winner: Mark Arblaster

Outlaw Blown Runner Up: Brendan Cherry

Outlaw Aspirated Winner: Steve Reimann

Spirit of Drag Challenge: Luke Foley

Longest Distance Travelled: Brenton Miller

Quickest GM: Quentin Feast

Quickest Ford: Tristan Triccas

Quickest Mopar: Mark Arblaster

Street Outlaws Shootout: Tristan Triccas

Quickest Without a Trailer: Luke Foley

SEVEN SECOND CLUB MEMBERS

AT each event, a red cap is awarded to those drivers who break through the seven-second barrier at Drag Challenge AND finish the week. Here's the honour roll:

Terry Seng, 2015: 7.86 at 186mph (bettered to 7.41 in 2019 at Drag Challenge Weekend)

Adam Rogash, 2015: 7.99 at 171mph (bettered to 7.78 in 2018 at Drag Challenge)

Jarrod Wood, 2016, 7.71 at 184mph

Quentin Feast, 2017 7.99 at 174mph

Harry Haig, 2018 7.50 at 174mph

Frank Marchese, 2018 7.36 at 192mph

Lorenzo Gullotto, 2018 7.65 at 180mph

Johnny Ricca, 2018 7.91 at 171mph

Daniel Szabolics, 2019, 7.35 @197mph

More Drag Challenge info:

