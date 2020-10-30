Cool car things we want - October 2020 edition

Believe it or not, we're bearing down on Christmas. Why not treat yourself - or someone else - for getting through a rough 2020 with some of these goodies.

1. HURACAN EVO 3D PUZZLE $56 amazon.co.uk

Fancy building a Lamborghini Huracan Evo? Try on this! Ravensburger developed 3D puzzle comprising 108 pieces and finished in huge 1:18 scale.

2. INTEREUROPA WATCH $1750 autodromo.com

Colour in the dial of Autodromo’s Intereuropa wrist piece with any number of colours. Sports a Swiss movement and 39mm stainless steel case.

3. LEADBELLY TOY $75 malingroadtoyshop.com.au

Toughen up the mantelpiece with this toy muscle car named Leadbelly from Playforever. Made from plastic with rubber wheels, it suits ages two and up.

4. 911 TRICKLE CHARGER $324 porsche.com.au

Keep your 911’s battery juiced with this Porsche trickle charger. Charges at 5.0A and is compatible with 12V lithium-ion cells. Plugs in through cigarette lighters.

5. ASTON SIM $104,000 curvrs.com

Aston Martin and sim experts Curvrs have crafted this high-end sim reserved for the most elite online racers. At just under 2m long, the carbon tub is matched with the “latest” tech and software, offered in eight different exterior colours. Price excludes shipping.

6. MASERATI PRINT $77 automobilist.com

Maserati’s MC20 is set to pack a mighty punch thanks to Nettuno, the 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 pictured here. It comes sized 50cm x 70cm.

7. LEGO DUCATI $20 kmart.com.au

Lego’s Technic series has given us a small but attractive reason to get into two wheels with this 646 piece Panigale V4 R.