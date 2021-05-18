Mercedes-AMG C63 S v Lexus RC F drag race

We know what you’re thinking: “that C63 is going to spank the Lexus…”.
We know because we thought it too.
Indeed, on paper, this matchup looked set to be a blowout.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 S’ 375kW/700Nm massively outguns the Lexus RC F’s 351kW/530Nm outputs, but typical Melbourne cold and wet conditions at Heathcote mean anything can happen.
The C63 S, a car that’s hard enough to launch in the best conditions, also comes to the party fitted with hardcore circuit-oriented Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres. The Lexus RC F, conversely, comes fitted with more road-focused Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres that should allow significantly more grip off the line in these averse conditions.
A full bore track mode race sees the C63 bog down as Andy struggles to manage the severely traction-limited German coupe. The Lexus, on the other hand, chirps away without fuss for a holeshot victory start.
A comfort mode street start didn’t improve the Mercedes-AMG’s tyre disadvantage, but it was soon clawing its way back once the back feet found their footing. The C63 S couldn’t quite reel in Dan’s RC F within the 400m drag race, crossing the line barely a car-length behind.
In the end, the powerful German couldn’t overcome its own might, finishing the day with a best 0-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds, compared to the Lexus’ best of 5.2 seconds.
There was little time split in the overall quarter-mile results, with the Lexus besting a 13.4 second pass, while the AMG managed 13.6 seconds. The results may well have been different if we ran the race a little longer; as the C63 S was gaining hard by the end of the sprint, clocking 189.7km/h at the trap, compared to the Lexus’ 177km/h.
It's true what they say: power is nothing without control.
See the full video above
