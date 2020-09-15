Few things in modern motoring are truly scary. A McLaren 720S at full throttle, trying to drive fast on cold Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, or the price of used JDM heroes are it, really.

Modern systems and technology mean the safety net is wide, and very firmly secured.

That is, until you rip the net from its fixtures, and drag race a pair of high-powered coupes in a small and confined space.

Which is exactly what we did with the Lexus LC500 and Jaguar F-Type P380.

Initial plans were for a full 400-metre quarter mile drag race. However, the available space for slowing down, and sheer speed of vehicles in question, ruled that out immediately.

Even with the race shortened to 350m, our intrepid drivers would have 90 metres to haul their luxo coupes from north of 150km/h to a standstill.

Mess up the braking, and a group of trees were ready and waiting to foul either car’s exquisite metalwork.

No pressure, then.

Representing the very best of Japan, the Lexus LC500 comes equipped with a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, sending 351kW and 540Nm to the rear tyres.

The 2UR-GSE is one of the best engines you can buy today, so the Jag has its work cut out for it.

Powering the F-Type is a unique and sonorous 3.0-litre supercharged V6, sending 280kW and 460Nm to the rear wheels.

Despite the extra power of the Lexus, both cars have the exact same power to weight ratio of 178kW per tonne.

That’s because the Lexus weighs in at 1930kg, while the Jag is a relatively svelte 1572kg. Game on.

During the drag battle the LC cracked 100km/h in 5.1 seconds, and was motoring past 150km/h in 9.9 seconds, while the F-Type achieved both feats in 4.9 seconds and 9.6 seconds respectively.

Thankfully for us, Dan, Andy, and both cars survived the ordeal unscathed. By time the cars came to a standstill there was little more than a car length of concrete left.

Watch the video above to see how it all played out.

Make sure to subscribe to the MOTOR Youtube for more drag race battles – we upload them on a regular basis!