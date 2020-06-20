Over several decades, the use of turbocharging has transformed massively, from being a feature on a few rare oddities, to boosting high-performance hair-raising monsters, to well, being fitted to nearly every car on sale today.

But what is the greatest turbo car of all time?

It’s a question we have gone some way to answering in our latest magazine, which goes on sale today!

We picked five of our favourite boosted road cars, and delve into what made them so special, while also turning an eye to the track terrorising monsters of boost that dominated global motorsport.

Our bible of boost is filled with everything you could ever want to know about turbocharging.

From its very beginnings, to new-age electric revolutions, we dive into the history of the turbocharger, as well as explaining the science of boost – and how it helps make such brilliant engines!

Got your eye on a VL Turbo or BA XR6 Turbo? We’ve got a boosted tribute to the turbo Aussie icons as well.

Showing how modern turbos are deployed with devastating abilities, we get behind the wheel of the brand-new Porsche 992 911 Turbo, and have our definition of fast changed forever.





A trio of boosted hatches also enter the fray, with the Ford Fiesta ST taking on the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Suzuki Swift Sport.

It’s not just turbo’s galore, with our regular helping of first drives, and news helping keep you informed on the what is going on around the automotive world – like how no one seems to be able to make a profit building an electric vehicle.

BMW’s retro roadster, the Z8, comes under the microscope as this month’s Modern Classic, and our subject for Driven to Extinction is Ford’s humble sedan, as we investigate who killed the Mondeo Man.

That’s just the start! Make sure to pick up a copy now to get your automotive fix.

