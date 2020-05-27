Gran Turismo 7 announced for Playstation 5!

The long-awaited next instalment of the decades-old Gran Turismo franchise, has been announced.

Polyphony CEO and Game Designer Kazunori Yamauchi announced Gran Turismo 7 early this morning as part of Sony’s ‘PS5 – The Future of Gaming’ showcase: an hour-long livestream event which outlined a number of big-title releases destined for the next-gen console.

While the online-focused Gran Turismo Sport was released in 2017, GT7’s true predecessor, Gran Turismo 6, was released back in 2013.

Gran Turismo 7 goes back to the future

Yamauchi hints at a nostalgic return to form, stating “this new Gran Turismo should make fans very happy, especially with the campaign mode.”

A minute-long cinematic sizzle reel ensued, offering reflections aplenty, and promising stunning visuals thanks to the PS5’s 4K and 120Hz HDMI 2.1 capabilities.

Frame-rate seems like the most likely graphical innovation, as current-gen technology already offers near photorealistic visuals.

Yamauchi had stated earlier this year that ‘time resolution’ would be more of a focus than simple ‘spacial resolution’ in regards to next-gen technical capabilities.

We also expect Sony’s new DualSense controller and its haptic feedback feature to provide better surface and vehicle feedback in the hands of gamepad racers.

Beyond the tech, there’s plenty of nostalgia on offer as well: after the cinematic trailer, we were treated to a few minutes of gameplay (a rare instance throughout the whole livestream).

A view of the campaign map harks back to earlier titles, allowing the player to travel between their home garage, the car dealership, tuning shop, or the driving school.

Used Car Dealership and Trail Mountain are back!

Fans will also be happy to see the Used Car Dealership make a return after its absence in Gran Turismo 6.

A new-look upgrade shop is also featured in an extended announcement trailer.

Oh, and long-time fans will be glad to know that Trial Mountain is back!

The iconic fictional circuit backdrops a few minutes of in-game in-car footage, where a player battles a Porsche 917 from behind the wheel of Mazda’s RX-Vision GT3.

Playstation 5 Gran Turismo 7 release date

On that front, we’re still scant on details, unfortunately. Sony has yet to publish a release date for Playstation 5, with no word on Gran Turismo 7’s release date, either.

But it’s been seven years since Gran Turismo 6, and with the franchise’s position as a cornerstone legacy title for the console, we’re expecting this automotive blockbuster to be ready and waiting at the launch of the next-generation Playstation 5.