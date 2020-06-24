What a time to be alive.

If you thought we’d seen the most internet shopping had to offer during these strange times, you might’ve been wrong. Someone’s currently selling a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 on auction classified site Bring a Trailer, and that’s pretty much peak internet shopping as far as we’re concerned.

In fact, it’s peak BaT right now, with the next-most expensive car up for grabs a Ferrari 330 GTC listed as a ‘project’ for US$140,000 with two weeks left of auction.

But in four days, someone new will own this Verde-coloured Lambo Miura, having paid more than US$803,000 as the bidding currently sits. That’s AU$1,166,000, by the way.

From what we’re able to see, and from memory, this is the only time a Miura has been offered on BaT.

The Italian Job Lamorghini Miura: Driven

Apparently the Miura is pretty legit, with fewer than 30K miles showing, and a matching-numbers V12 under the bonnet.

It’s had plenty of work done to restore it, too, including trimming the interior in an interesting colour choice, as the seller writes.

“Chassis 3357 was completed on March 6, 1968 and sold new in Italy, and reportedly spent time with a long-term owner in California before being acquired by marque specialist Bobileff Motorcar Company in 2014.

“The current owner purchased the car from Bobileff and commissioned a two-year restoration which included repainting the Bertone-styled aluminium body in Verde Miura, re-trimming the interior in blue leather, and rebuilding the original 3.9L quad-cam V12.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?&v=b1gnD67St9c

It’s currently located in Canada, so if you’re feeling keen you can check out the listing here.