Alpina is filling the admittedly small demand for fast BMW wagons with the announcement it will bring the Alpina B5 Touring to Australia.

Based on the BMW 5 Series Touring, and with specs to rival the full-fat BMW M5, the B5 Touring aims to provide performance for those who want something a little different.

With 447kW and 800Nm from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, the B5 Touring can hit 100km/h from standstill in a claimed 3.7 seconds –staggeringly close to a time the 2018 BMW M5 Competition ran when tested by MOTOR.

Once it gets going, it continues relentlessly with a 0-200km/h time of just 12.3 seconds, before it eventually tops out as 322km/h. These are impressive numbers given it weighs more than 2.1 tonnes.

Alpina doesn’t say whether the B5 Touring’s xDrive-based all-wheel drive system was designed to mimic the newest M5’s rear-happy torque distribution, but it does say that Alpina developed a specific tune for the wagons to favour “maximum traction, neutral driving dynamics and high levels of safety.”

The B5 Touring does however have active rear-wheel steering, which helps sharpen or balance the steering as needed. Alpina says this, plus lightweight forged aluminium wheels give the B5 the “agility and handling of a much smaller car.”

Inside, leather and aluminium present a relatively luxurious cabin for a modern car, though woodgrain can be optioned to convey the old-world aesthetic Alpina is known for.

Alpina Australia says the B5 Touring will cost buyers a base price of $217,000 after GST and LCT, a $7000 premium over the sedan.

Those interested can contact Alpina Australia to order immediately.