2019 Porsche Macan pricing and specs revealed

Porsche’s facelifted Macan detailed in full

Louis Cordony
2019 Porsche Macan Pricing Specification
The 2019 Porsche Macan has landed in Australia, but it’s carrying more than just a new face and bum.

Its diesel engines are gone, leaving the base Macan with an updated four-cylinder petrol engine and the S with a new turbocharged 3.0-litre V6.

The S now comes with 260kW and 480Nm, up 10kW and 20Nm, using the engine from an Audi SQ5 fitted with a particulate filter. It accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds (with Sport Plus or 5.3 seconds without it), a tenth quicker than before with a twin-turbo V6, and is quoted to reach a top speed of 254km/h.

Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder variant forgoes a filter and carries over 185kW and 370Nm. It needs 6.7 seconds to hit 100km/h from rest and will reach 227km/h in top gear. Both engines slurp from a 75 litre fuel tank that is optional overseas.

They're matched to retuned seven-speed dual clutch transmissions linked to a centre multi-plate clutch. A coasting function has been added to the optional Adaptive Cruise Control function and the Start-Stop system has also been looked at. Safety wise, AEB is an option with ACC.

All models come with LED headlights and a cleaner front grille design that cages a radiator shutter that actively can open and close to aid warm-up. Meanwhile, at the rear, is a new light strip that spans its width and four-point LED brake lights that match the front LED daytime running lights design. Australian cars dodge European spec 18s and instead ride on 19-inch wheels as standard, hugged by 235/55 and 255/50 rubber front to rear.

Besides the engine, S models come with a fair bit above the standard car like 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension and bigger brakes. Its wheels, otherwise a $5040 option for the base car, upgrade tyres to 265/45 and 295/40 respectively. S models can upgrade to 21-inch wheels with the same sized tyres. Three-mode adaptive suspension is a $2040 option on the base model and active air suspension is also available.

Bigger brakes, however, are exclusive to the S and are defined by 360mm x 36mm front discs, 10mm larger than before, that slice six-piston fixed calipers. Base models, with less grunt and mass to haul down, instead rely on four-piston front calipers and 345mm discs. Both cars share a 330mm rear disc and sliding piston caliper assembly.

There are new treats inside as well, where a new larger 10.9-inch screen displays the latest Porsche Communication Management software. Sound blasts from a 10-speaker, 150-watt system that’s linked to Apple CarPlay and Digital Radio. You can also hotspot the car if it’s installed with a sim card.

Porsche says the new Macan S is available now and the base model arrives in dealers this weekend. Buyers will need $80,400 for the base or $97,500 for the S before on-road charges, representing a price increase of $1290 and $1600.

That’s the range until facelifted GTS and Turbo variants arrive in future. If you’re interested in reading on how these changes stack up, stay tuned for our on-road test that goes live this Thursday afternoon.

Louis Cordony
Contributor

