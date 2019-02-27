2019 Porsche Macan pricing and specs revealed

The 2019 Porsche Macan has landed in Australia, but it’s carrying more than just a new face and bum. Its diesel engines are gone, leaving the base Macan with an updated four-cylinder petrol engine and the S with a new turbocharged 3.0-litre V6. 5 The S now comes with 260kW and 480Nm, up 10kW and 20Nm, using the engine from an Audi SQ5 fitted with a particulate filter. It accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds (with Sport Plus or 5.3 seconds without it), a tenth quicker than before with a twin-turbo V6, and is quoted to reach a top speed of 254km/h.

Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder variant forgoes a filter and carries over 185kW and 370Nm. It needs 6.7 seconds to hit 100km/h from rest and will reach 227km/h in top gear. Both engines slurp from a 75 litre fuel tank that is optional overseas. They're matched to retuned seven-speed dual clutch transmissions linked to a centre multi-plate clutch. A coasting function has been added to the optional Adaptive Cruise Control function and the Start-Stop system has also been looked at. Safety wise, AEB is an option with ACC. 5 All models come with LED headlights and a cleaner front grille design that cages a radiator shutter that actively can open and close to aid warm-up. Meanwhile, at the rear, is a new light strip that spans its width and four-point LED brake lights that match the front LED daytime running lights design. Australian cars dodge European spec 18s and instead ride on 19-inch wheels as standard, hugged by 235/55 and 255/50 rubber front to rear.

Besides the engine, S models come with a fair bit above the standard car like 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension and bigger brakes. Its wheels, otherwise a $5040 option for the base car, upgrade tyres to 265/45 and 295/40 respectively. S models can upgrade to 21-inch wheels with the same sized tyres. Three-mode adaptive suspension is a $2040 option on the base model and active air suspension is also available. 5 Bigger brakes, however, are exclusive to the S and are defined by 360mm x 36mm front discs, 10mm larger than before, that slice six-piston fixed calipers. Base models, with less grunt and mass to haul down, instead rely on four-piston front calipers and 345mm discs. Both cars share a 330mm rear disc and sliding piston caliper assembly. There are new treats inside as well, where a new larger 10.9-inch screen displays the latest Porsche Communication Management software. Sound blasts from a 10-speaker, 150-watt system that’s linked to Apple CarPlay and Digital Radio. You can also hotspot the car if it’s installed with a sim card. 5 Porsche says the new Macan S is available now and the base model arrives in dealers this weekend. Buyers will need $80,400 for the base or $97,500 for the S before on-road charges, representing a price increase of $1290 and $1600.