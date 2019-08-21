Just like the RS7, German performance brand ABT Sportsline has gone to work on Audi’s ultimate Avant to create what it calls the RS6-R. Only 125 of these will be made but, fortunately, the upgrade list is a pretty long one.

First and foremost, ABT has managed to turn the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 up to 544kW and 920Nm (compared to the regular car’s 441kW and 800Nm) due to new turbochargers and a more powerful intercooler.

MOTOR news: ABT reveals RS7-R

Performance specs haven't been revealed but the 0-100km/h sprint will undoubtedly be significantly quicker than the regular RS6, and ABT offers to up the top speed to 320km/h. ABT’s sports exhaust system is also included, with carbon-tipped tailpipes.

Along with the significant power hike, carbon aero parts like a front splitter and grille modification, side skirts and wheelarch details are all thrown in. ABT’s own coilovers and anti-roll bars are buried under the skin, and the hyper-Avant sits on 22-inch ‘weight-optimised’ alloys.

If you want to trick out the RS6-R even more, ABT offers carbonfibre detailing for the cockpit and another wheel design. Each car will get a ‘1 of 125’ marking on the door sills.

How much? Quite a lot. ABT is asking for just under €70,000 (AUD$124,000) in Europe for the upgrade, before the cost of actually buying an RS6 (complete with the Dynamic Plus pack, RS Suspension and carbon black pack) to be fettled with. That’s a whole lot of dosh.

This story first appeared on our sister site Car Magazine UK.