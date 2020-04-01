The Audi RS7 is a properly powerful car, there’s no denying that. So when ABT Sportsline decides to make Audi’s muscle-limo even more potent, you know you’re in for some hefty figures.

The ABT Sportsline Audi RS7-R, a limited edition tuned version of the RS7, does indeed boast hefty figures. Topping the RS7’s original 441kW and 800Nm, ABT has drawn 544kW and 920Nm from the RS7’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

ABT also includes suspension, anti-roll bars, plus ABT’s own redesigned bodywork elements such as the subtle rear spoiler and aggro… well, everything else.

“At the end of 2019, a true high-performance car appeared in the form of the Audi RS7 Sportback,” ABT says.

“If you own one, you can upgrade it into an ABT RS7-R exclusively at ABT Sportsline. The special edition is limited to a total of 125.

“At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model… and of course, includes a 2-year guarantee in the scope of the manufacturer's guarantee.”

The car pictured is the first numbered car in the series of 125, which is owned by Formula E racing driver Daniel Abt (also the son of the Johann Abt, who founded ABT in its current form). This version of the car is called the ‘ALLTHEWAYABT RS7-R’. Really.

That version is also shown off in the video embedded below, with Daniel conducting a walkaround in German. Time to brush up on your Deutsch.