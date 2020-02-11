BMW Australia has uploaded the M2 CS into its online configurator, previewing what may be local specification and options months ahead of the local launch this October. You can find it

It is good news for anyone with an eye on the new special edition that takes the lauded M2 Competition, itself a hard puncher at our own Performance Car of The Year, to new heights with an upgraded 331kW S55 engine, adaptive dampers as well as carbon-fibre for exterior bits like the roof and bonnet.

The configurator allows you to preview your CS in a range of four exterior colours, two wheel colours and peek at the short-but-meaningful options list including: carbon ceramic brakes, “track tyres” and a six-speed manual transmission. Hooray. We’re not sure how long it’s been live given international markets have uploaded theirs since 2019, but we’re glad to find it in Lockdown 2.0.

Australian pricing is included, too, and including Luxury Car Tax as sits at $140,940 – falling in line with what BMW has previously announced the M2 CS will cost. Unfortunately the pricing summary option hasn’t revealed the price on the short list of options, however that doesn’t dampen the fun. You can preview what one looks like in Alpine White as standard, while Black Sapphire, Misano Blue and Hockenheim Silver are your metallic options to offset the dark weave on the rear diffuser, front lip, roof and rear deck.

You can then select the M2 CS’s gorgeous 763 M style 19-inch wheels in either Jet Black or Gold matt. The configurator also allows you to tick the box on what it calls “track day” tyres. As for what their brand, our international drive report indicates Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s will serve as king coefficient while the almost as impressive Pilot Super Sports will be standard.

Given the CS’s performance bent BMW’s put a carbon brake system on the menu, upgrading the standard six-piston front calipers with 400mm discs to carbon ceramic spec. You’ll see the calipers change from the CS’s signature red to gold if you’re ticking that box. The configurator also lists the M Driver’s package as standard, bumping the CS’s top speed from 250km/h to 280km/h and including a free BMW Driving Experience course.

There’s nothing to change inside, the M2-style interior already garnishing CS-style Alcantara around the steering wheel, along the dash insert, door trims, and centre console. Carbon fibre also features down the interior spine, while an M Performance dead pedal stands in the footwell. Specification and equipment is seemingly full-fruit with all infotainment, driver assistance and comfort options ticked – except for sun glazing.

We’re not able to confirm all of the above with BMW Australia yet given it’s the weekend but will have word for you in the coming week. In the meantime, and especially if you’re in lockdown, have fun...