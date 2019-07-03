BMW Australia has confirmed local pricing for the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition, with the brawny SUV twins to arrive in May this year.

Starting at $209,900 before on roads for the X5 M Competition, and $213,900 for the X6 version, the two SUVs utilise BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which pumps out 460kW and 750Nm, which is the same as it makes in the M5 Competition.

In the ‘X’ twins, this results in a 0-100km/h sprint of just 3.8 seconds, though the kerb weights of 2310kg (X5 M) and 2295kg (X6 M) will likely leave some dynamic ability to be desired.

Power is put down to all four wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, then distributed via a BMW active M differential. Its rear-biased torque delivery is able to be sharpened up in ‘4WD Sport’ mode.

Suspension is M-tuned and adaptive, of course, with active roll stabilisation and stability control, as well as ‘Servotronic’ variable assisted steering. BMW alloys sized 21‑inches at the front axle and 22-inches at the rear are standard on Competition variants, and optional on standard models. Behind these, compound brakes with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. BMW doesn’t specify disc sizes yet.

What BMW does claim, however, is that the X5 and X6 M will all weigh about the same in both standard and Competition. A claimed 2295kg is the kerb weight across all four spec sheets, though we imagine slight variations in that figure will have to arise based on specific markets, options, etc.

Both are available to order now, with BMW Australia expecting deliveries to begin as the cars arrive in May.

