AMG has brought the GLA45 back, this time with more power donated from the new 310kW four-pot developed in Affalterbach.

Now as the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 S, the crossover SUV is, according to AMG, the “master of a multitude of disciplines.”

Striking a balance between hot hatch dynamics and SUV practicality (or at least aiming to), the GLA45 S features, as mentioned, the 310kW/500Nm ’45 S’ which is now proliferating across the AMG ‘A’ range.

For the GLA45 S, 0-100km/h is claimed to take just 4.3 seconds, which is four tenths faster than the A45 S hatch. The GLA is, however, likely to be much heavier than the 1675kg hatch. The GLA will also share the 8-speed automatic.

Stopping power is provided by 6-piston fixed front callipers on 360mm discs at the front, and single-piston floating callipers on 330mm discs at the rear.

Geek Speak: AMG's 310kW M139 engine explained

A non-S GLA45 is available overseas, however a brief statement from Mercedes-Benz Australia states “local showrooms will offer flagship S variants exclusively.”

“At this stage we expect vehicles to begin arriving in the last quarter of this year. Pricing and local specifications will be available closer to that time.”

AMG chair Tobias Moers says the GLA’s practical nature lends itself to buyers who might not otherwise consider a ’45 S’ model.

“The second generation of our very successful compact sports model is now complete,” says Moers.

“The GLA portfolio, in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 and GLA45 S, now also includes our innovative four-cylinder turbo engine, so setting the benchmark in this segment.

“In addition, the new GLA45 is not only significantly more dynamic, but also more practical in everyday use than its predecessor, thereby ensuring its appeal to a dynamic, lifestyle-oriented target group.”