On sale now and priced from $48,950

1.75-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine produces 177kW and 340Nm

0-100km/h sprint takes just 6.0 seconds, top speed rated at 244km/h

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Edizione Finale has been unveiled as the swansong to the Giulietta hatchback range.

Limited to just 35 examples in Australia, the hot hatch scores a bevy of bespoke styling tweaks both inside and out that elevate the overall look of the moniker to new heights.

Available in three distinct exterior colours – Alfa White, Anodized Blue and Magnesium Grey Matte – the hatchback also gets splashes of yellow paintwork that can be found on the brake calipers, as well as the front and rear bumper.

The Edizione Finale benefits from carbon-effect side mirror caps, front grille, and side sills as well, and has even been fitted with a unique Magneti Marelli ‘Elaborazioni 1919’ sports exhaust system and ‘dark miron’ 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the interior has been treated to complementing carbon-look trim pieces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and exclusive floor mats both with yellow stitching, power sunroof, and power-adjustable and heated leather front sports seats.

Under the bonnet the final edition of the Giulietta is the same 1.75-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine found in previous iterations of the hatch like the Veloce.

The turbo four-pot pumps out 177kW and 340Nm, sending its shove exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and limited-slip differential.

0-100km/h claims to be taken care of in just 6.0 seconds, and flat-out the Giulietta is said to nudge 250km/h.

Other features include adaptive dampers, Bose premium audio, Pirelli tyres and Brembo brake calipers.

The first Alfa Romeo Giulietta was revealed in 1954 at the Turin Motor Show. The Giulietta name took on many forms over the last 60 years, before it was reimagined in 2010 as the five-door hatchback we know today.

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Edizione Finale is available to order now, with prices starting from $48,950 before on-road costs and customer deliveries are currently underway.

