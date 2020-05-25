Alpina has taken the wraps off its new XB7, unveiling a monstrous 457kW seven-seater SUV set to tower above BMW X7’s range when it lands early next year.

With no sign of a BMW X7 M arriving soon the high-end luxury performance car brand Alpina has gladly fiddled with the M50i’s 4.4-litre petrol V8. As a result it extracts 800Nm, which is asserted as low as 2000rpm and until 5000rpm.

As for details on what’s changed under the bonnet, press materials say a pair of 54mm twin-scroll turbines help the XB7 out-muscle an M8 Competition (of 750Nm) and X7 M50d (of 760Nm). There is also a special cooling system that is designed to work with the enlarged front air intakes.

When its power and torque are combined with its eight-speed automatic transmission that grips through all-wheel drive it's claimed the XB7 will roar to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds and 200km/h in 14.9sec.

Roar it will, too, as the XB7 comes with what Alpina calls a “tailored V8 sound” thanks to an active exhaust system we’ve already heard in action.

At over 5.1-metres long and close to 1.8-metres tall the seven-seater wears 2580kg on its bones but Alpina, being the high-end performance luxury brand it is, has verified the XB7 dynamics during development on the Nurburgring and you can watch it storm around a lap yourself in the clip above.

It isn’t exactly balletic, yet high-tech tricks for the heavyweight’s air suspension help – like active roll stabilisation and a ride height that drops 40mm depending on what mode is selected.

Given the company quotes acceleration times to 200km/h from rest, the XB7 sports an aero-optimised styling package with a front apron Alpina claims reduces lift. Astonishingly the car is claimed to hit 290km/h when fitted with 21-inch wheels.

But if these 21-inch wheels don’t offer enough of a statement, Alpina offers 23-inch forged items in the brand’s classic 20-spoke design.

Meanwhile, all three seating rows inside are treated to “Lavalina” leather, or what Alpina calls “amongst the most natural and highest-quality leather available,” while a unique steering wheel and cluster design feature at cabin’s business end.

It’s too early for specific Australian details. Alpina are yet to reveal where it will place the price in relation to the $171,900 BMW X7 M50i however we’re told to expect more detail when we near the car’s launch early next year.