Snapshot
- Starting from $25,490 driveaway
- All variants powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
- Competitive level of features and safety equipment
The 2021 Haval Jolion’s Australian prices and features have been revealed by the Chinese automaker.
The mid-size SUV has been priced very competitively, with driveaway prices starting from $25,490.
That means the new SUV undercuts similarly sized rivals like Mazda’s CX-5 and Toyota’s RAV4 by roughly $10,000.
Based on Haval’s ominous-sounding ‘Lemon B30’ modular platform, the Jolion shares its underpinnings with other Haval models like the Big Dog SUV crossover (yep, that’s its real name).
The Jolion will be made available in Australia in three different trim levels – the entry-level Jolion Premium, mid-spec Jolion Lux, and range-topping Jolion Ultra.
Engines and economy
All three variants of the Jolion are powered by the same turbocharged 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
Power is rated at 110kW and 210Nm, and drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
On the ADR combined-cycle, the mid-size SUV achieves a fuel economy rating of 8.1L/100km on 91-RON. The petrol tank is on the smaller side at just 55 litres.
Pricing and features
The base Jolion Premium costs from $25,490 driveaway and comes equipped with a decent amount of kit as standard, including:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Roof racks
- Steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Reversing camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- Fabric interior
- Air-conditioning
The mid-spec Jolion Lux is priced from $27,990 driveaway, and builds on the Premium’s features, adding:
- LED headlights, DRLs and fog lamps
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Powered and heated front seats
- 7-inch LCD digital dash
- Six-speaker sound system
- Dual-zone climate control
- Anti-glare rearview mirror
- 360-degree reversing camera
The top-shelf Jolion Ultra starts at $30,990 driveaway, and gets even more standard equipment such as:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- Wireless charging
- Head-up display (HUD)
Safety
Due to it being brand new, the Haval Jolion is yet to be crash-tested by ANCAP or Euro NCAP at this point. WhichCar will update this story when the Jolion has an official ANCAP rating.
Regardless of spec, all three Jolion variants come equipped with the following safety features:
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and bicycle detection
- Lane departure warning
- Adaptive cruise control
- Traffic sign recognition
- Lane-change assist
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear-cross traffic alert
- Driver fatigue monitoring system
Dimensions
The Haval Jolion is 4472mm long, 1841mm wide, 1574mm tall, and has a wheelbase measuring 2700mm.
That means the Jolion has the same size wheelbase as the aforementioned CX-5, and it’s bigger than the RAV4 (1690mm).
Warranty and servicing
As is the case with all new Haval products in Australia, the Jolion comes with a competitive seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years of complimentary roadside assist.
Capped price servicing is available for a period of five years or 70,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.
Availability
WhichCar has confirmed that the Haval Jolion Lux and Ultra variants are on sale now across Australia, while the Premium is expected to land Down Under in June.
