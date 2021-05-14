Snapshot

Starting from $25,490 driveaway

All variants powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Competitive level of features and safety equipment

The 2021 Haval Jolion’s Australian prices and features have been revealed by the Chinese automaker.

The mid-size SUV has been priced very competitively, with driveaway prices starting from $25,490.

That means the new SUV undercuts similarly sized rivals like Mazda’s CX-5 and Toyota’s RAV4 by roughly $10,000.

Based on Haval’s ominous-sounding ‘Lemon B30’ modular platform, the Jolion shares its underpinnings with other Haval models like the Big Dog SUV crossover (yep, that’s its real name).

The Jolion will be made available in Australia in three different trim levels – the entry-level Jolion Premium, mid-spec Jolion Lux, and range-topping Jolion Ultra.

Engines and economy

All three variants of the Jolion are powered by the same turbocharged 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Power is rated at 110kW and 210Nm, and drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On the ADR combined-cycle, the mid-size SUV achieves a fuel economy rating of 8.1L/100km on 91-RON. The petrol tank is on the smaller side at just 55 litres.

Pricing and features

The base Jolion Premium costs from $25,490 driveaway and comes equipped with a decent amount of kit as standard, including:

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof racks

Steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensors

Manually-adjustable front seats

Fabric interior

Air-conditioning

The mid-spec Jolion Lux is priced from $27,990 driveaway, and builds on the Premium’s features, adding:

LED headlights, DRLs and fog lamps

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Powered and heated front seats

7-inch LCD digital dash

Six-speaker sound system

Dual-zone climate control

Anti-glare rearview mirror

360-degree reversing camera

The top-shelf Jolion Ultra starts at $30,990 driveaway, and gets even more standard equipment such as:

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Wireless charging

Head-up display (HUD)

Safety

Due to it being brand new, the Haval Jolion is yet to be crash-tested by ANCAP or Euro NCAP at this point. WhichCar will update this story when the Jolion has an official ANCAP rating.

Regardless of spec, all three Jolion variants come equipped with the following safety features:

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and bicycle detection

Lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

Lane-change assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear-cross traffic alert

Driver fatigue monitoring system

Dimensions

The Haval Jolion is 4472mm long, 1841mm wide, 1574mm tall, and has a wheelbase measuring 2700mm.

That means the Jolion has the same size wheelbase as the aforementioned CX-5, and it’s bigger than the RAV4 (1690mm).

Warranty and servicing

As is the case with all new Haval products in Australia, the Jolion comes with a competitive seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years of complimentary roadside assist.

Capped price servicing is available for a period of five years or 70,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

Availability

WhichCar has confirmed that the Haval Jolion Lux and Ultra variants are on sale now across Australia, while the Premium is expected to land Down Under in June.

