2021 Jaguar F-Pace pricing and features for Australia

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace large SUV has arrived with a mechanical and technological boost to help it fight for attention in the increasingly tough premium SUV category.

The cost of entry has gone up around $1500-2000 across the range, although Jaguar says that is more than justified by the new features and equipment.

This mid-life facelift – the first major one for Jaguar’s large SUV since it originally launched in 2016 – brings no significant dimensional changes but does improve the ownership experience considerably, especially under the bonnet and inside the cabin.

Headline changes include two new inline six-cylinder engines, an all-new Pivi infotainment system, and an enhanced active safety suite that all combine to put the F-Pace at the pointy end of the premium SUV field for appeal and value.

Plus, all Jaguar (and Land Rover) models move to a best-in-class five-year, unlimited kilometre new car warranty from April 1, 2021 (previously it was 3yr/100,000km).

Both new engines are 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder turbocharged units with 48V mild hybrid technology, from Jaguar Land Rover’s Ingenium engine family.

Neither of these can run on battery power alone, instead using electric power harvested from braking to assist with acceleration and deliver a more refined stop/start system.

The diesel version fitted to the F-Pace D300 ($96,194) produces 221kW and 650Nm, and is capable of propelling the D300 from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.0L/100km on the WLTP combined cycle.

The petrol version found in the P400 SE ($98,654) and HSE ($110,404) produces 294kW and 550Nm, and accelerates the P400 from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. Fuel consumption is 8.7L/100km.

Picking the 2021 model from its predecessor externally is made easier thanks to new slimline LED headlights and a sleeker, simpler bonnet and front bumper profile.

On the flanks Jaguar has incorporated its iconic Leaper emblem into the front quarter panels, and the rear end gets a new bumper and taillights as well.

The MY2021 range kicks off with the Jaguar F-Pace P250 S priced at $76,244 (up $1254 over the outgoing model).

The P250 S is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine carried over from the previous generation, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The drivetrain produces 184kW and 365Nm, is capable of accelerating the F-Pace from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 7.8L/100km.

Equipment new to the 2021 F-Pace range includes LED headlights, powered tailgate and configurable cabin lighting. The steering wheel is all-new and has integrated controls for the sound system, cruise control and trip computer. There are bigger pockets in the doors and a hidden storage area under the centre console.

The all-new Pivi Pro infotainment system which is standard in all models features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen which incorporates digital radio with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and an optional wireless phone charger.

It also features Over The Air (OTA) updates similar to a smartphone, which means owners could get new features as they become available without having to go to a dealership.

Active Noise Cancellation is also a part of the new Pivi sound system, standard on HSE models, a $1560 option on others. This system uses microphones inside the cabin to identify unwanted sounds like road rumble and wind noise, and pumps sound waves out through the sound system’s speakers to reduce or nullify those sounds.

Jaguar has also enhanced the active safety features on the F-Pace. Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Traffic Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter are now standard on all models.

It’s not clear whether ANCAP will want to test the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace given the two new engines under the bonnet, or carryover the MY2016’s five-star safety rating which included 93 per cent score for occupant protection.

All F-Pace models have electrically adjustable front seats, and the steering wheel adjusts for reach and rake. Dimensionally nothing has changed externally, which means the F-Pace’s internal space remains the same as before.

There is sufficient room in the back seat for two adults comfortably, and three at a pinch. Boot space is a minimum of 755 litres.

The second F-Pace model is the mechanically identical P250 SE variant costing $80,854. It uses the same petrol engine as the S, so justifies its higher price with heated mirrors, high beam assist, 20-inch alloy wheels, 16-way adjustable front seats, an electrically adjustable steering column and an interactive driver display in the infotainment system.

Next up is the only diesel in the F-Pace range, the D300 SE, priced at $96,194, which features all the same equipment as the P250 SE but obviously has the more powerful and more economical diesel engine.

Then comes the P400 SE priced at $98,654 and specced similarly to the D300 SE.

The top cat of the F-Pace range – for now – is the P400 HSE, priced at $110,404, or a price jump of $11,750 over the SE. For that you get the high-tech Meridian sound system, premium interior materials, heated and cooled front seats, and 21-inch alloy wheels with larger 380mm front brakes.

Later this year Jaguar will return the F-Pace SVR to the range.

This fire-breathing SUV is the performance king of the crop, boasting a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine (405kW/700Nm) that catapults the SVR from 0-100km/h in four seconds flat. Fuel economy is rated at 11.7L/100km (272g/km). We’ll report more on that model when it arrives in June.

