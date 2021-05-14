The 2021 Kia Cerato facelifted model has gone on sale for the Australian market from $25,490 – and it’s wearing the Korean marque’s new badge for the first time.

As well as donning Kia’s new logo, the upgraded Cerato also features a new-look front fascia with styling changes to its headlights, radiator grille, front bumper and fog lights.

The changes extend to the rear of the sedan which gets updated taillights, boot and rear bumper lines. The hatch version remains largely unchanged, according to the manufacturer.

New safety technology includes Rear Seat Alert, LED Daytime Running Lights and Lane Following Assist fitted as standard for all variants. Meanwhile the Sport + and GT versions will also gain Blind Collision Avoidance Assist and an electronic parking brake.

In terms of extra equipment, rear air vents also now come as standard on every Cerato, but only the top of the range GT has managed to nab the sliding sunroof.

In addition, the base-model S also now receives wireless Apple CarPlay and wired or wireless Android Auto integration via the 8-inch touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT LCD driver information cluster. The next-in-line Sport specification now gets 17-inch alloy wheel and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit with 10 years' worth of free map updates.

Sport+ continues to offer heated seats upholstered in leather, dual zone climate control with an auto defog function, a smart key with push button start and Smart Cruise Control, as well as an electrochromic rear-view mirror, aeroblade front wipers and larger rear brakes.

The familiar 2.0 litre four-cylinder MPI 6-speed auto already installed in the current Cerato, S, Sport and Sport + will carry over to their new counterparts producing the same 112kW of power and 192Nm of torque, while the halo GT model will continue to have the four-cylinder 1.6 litre turbo engine found in its predecessor, producing 150kW at 6,000rpm and 265Nm of torque.

According to Kia, the baseline S variant will now set you back a reasonable $25,490, while the Sport will cost $27,590 and Sport + $30,640 – all before on-road costs. Pricing for the GT has not yet been revealed.

Opting for the extra Safety Pack adds some of the features already fitted to the aforementioned Sport+ variants to the lower spec S and Sport for an additional $1000, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (or AEB for short; detecting cars, pedestrians and cyclists), Smart Cruise Control, larger rear brakes and an electric parking brake. Electric folding mirrors, blind spot detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also included.

The Cerato has officially now overtaken its hugely popular Rio sibling as the brand’s number one selling car in Australia, shifting almost 153,918 units versus the Rio's 153,411 – despite being three years younger (the Rio was originally launched here in 2000).

The new Cerato in S, Sport and Sport+ trims will start arriving in Kia dealerships this week, with the GT joining the range in mid-June.

Pricing:

Cerato S $25,490 (RRP) $25,990 (drive-away)

Cerato S with Safety Pack $26,490 $27,490

Cerato Sport $27,590 $27,990

Cerato Sport with Safety Pack $28,590 $29,490

Cerato Sport+ $30,640 $31,690

Safety pack includes:

Electronic Parking Brake

AEB Fusion II (Car/Ped/Cyc)

15” Rear Disc Brake

Smart Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Electric Folding Mirror

Leather Steering Knob and Steering Wheel (standard on Sport model)

