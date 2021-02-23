2021 Lexus ES revealed ahead of Australian debut

The 2021 Lexus ES has been unveiled in China at Shanghai’s Auto Show boasting revised styling, better suspension and more tech.

The refreshed seventh-generation ES will come to Australia in three different models – Luxury, F Sport and Sports Luxury.

All three models are powered by the same hybrid-electric drivetrain that combines a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor.

Power is rated at 160kW and fuel consumption is as low as 4.8 litres per 100 kilometres on the combined cycle.

The updated Lexus ES sedan features a newly designed adaptation of the classic ‘spindle’ grille, which now sports larger, L-shaped black inserts, providing a more aggressive and contemporary look.

There’s also a new headlight configuration that features geometric square bezels within the headlamp cluster, which can also accommodate Lexus’s new optional BladeScan adaptive high-beam technology.

BladeScan sends the LED light back towards a spinning blade mirror that synchronise to give a subtler shielding of light, compared to traditional adaptive high-beam systems.

The innovative lighting mechanism also increases the high-beam illumination range, giving occupants better visibility while also ensuring that oncoming vehicle drivers aren’t blinded.

A combination of novel 17- and 18-inch wheels with machined finishes will be available from launch, as will a gloss black 19-inch wheel for the ES F Sport model.

New rear suspension braces have also been fitted to the facelifted ES, switching from a single-sheet structure to a tougher dual-sheet setup.

According to Lexus, these new braces have improved torsional and lateral rigidity of the rear suspension, which has furthered not only the ES’s handling dynamics, but also its ride.

The refreshed ES F Sport model also gets updated linear-solenoid adaptive variable suspension (AVS).

The AVS has been fitted with a new actuator that provides a wider variable range of damping force, making the F Sport more responsive while also achieving an opulent ride quality.

Inside, the new ES cabin has been reworked for improved ergonomics and driver comfort, with the 12.3-inch brought forwards by 100mm.

The large screen also scores new touchscreen functionality, increasing usability when interacting with the ES’s infotainment system.

Lexus’s Connected Services software is available for the first time on ES models, including SOS call, automated collision notification, and stolen vehicle tracking.

Other safety upgrades include improvements to the car’s single-lens camera and millimetre-wave radar, enhancing the car’s pre-collision system so it can now detect daytime cyclists, and pedestrians in low-light conditions.

Also standard is emergency steering assist, low-speed acceleration control, and dynamic radar cruise control with lane recognition and lane-tracing assist.

When will the 2021 Lexus ES come to Australia?

Lexus has confirmed the new Lexus ES range will be available in Australia from the second half of 2021, with pricing and specifications to be confirmed closer to the sedan’s local launch.

