Lexus has updated the flagship variant of its LX570 S large SUV for 2021, sporting a refreshed front end with tweaked spindle-look grille, front bumper, side skirts and wheels.

There’s no price change for the 2021 model year, with the top of the line LX remaining at $168,767 before on-road costs.

MORE the Lexus LX570 S

1

Specifically, design changes see a new block-mesh grille pattern that aligns its looks with those of the Sports Luxury RX, while the front bumper also gets a cleaner look by removing horizontal design attributes.

Rounding out the styling changes is a set of new two-tone 21-inch wheels with ten spokes. The silver wheel fascia and black finish are said to mimic the colour scheme of the Lexus LC sports car.

1

The LX570 S is differentiated by ‘S’ branding on the rear, new performance dampening control, alloy foot pedals and door puddle lamps that display ‘LX S’ onto the ground.

Exterior colours are limited to Sonic Quartz or Starlight Black.

The Lexus LX570 S is only available with a 5.7-litre V8 engine which produces 270kW and 530Nm, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1

Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said the new-look LX570 S provides a stylish option for its customers who are after a sportier LX.

“The LX is our most popular L Series model thanks to its combination of maximum luxury, incredible capability and renowned Lexus care with the industry-leading Encore Platinum owner benefits program as standard,” Thompson said.

“The new-look LX 570 S further broadens the appeal of this flagship luxury SUV with sporty, yet subtle design touches and a focus on enhancing its urban appeal.”

2021 Lexus LX570 S Australian pricing