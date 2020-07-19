2021 Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition unveiled with bold colours and belting V6

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Editions have been revealed at Shanghai’s Auto Show.

The colourful duo aims to celebrate the relationship between the Italian automaker and Argentinian racing legend Juan Manuel Fangio.

Fangio was one of Maserati’s most successful pilots, winning several Formula 1 races for the Trident brand in the early and mid-1950s.

The ‘F’ in F Tributo Special Edition represents Fangio’s name, while the cars themselves honour the great success both parties enjoyed together.

Sporting striking shades of blue and red – Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo – the special pairs colours have significant meaning for the automaker.

Rosso Tributo red symbolizes Italy’s strong racing heritage and unparalleled success in motorsports.

Azzurro Tributo blue, on the other hand, pays homage to the Italian city of Modena, where Maserati was founded and is still headquartered.

Aside from the vibrant paintwork, the special editions also score yellow brake calipers and wheel trims, which honour Fangio’s race-winning Maserati 250F.

The Levante F Tributo also rolls on blacked-out Anteo 21-inch wheels, while the Ghibli sits on an equally attractive set of 21-inch Titano wheels finished in glossy black.

Inside, the interiors of the limited editions have also been given unique features such as red or yellow stitching combined with full-grain black “Pieno Fiore” leather.

The European-spec F Tributo Special Editions will come equipped with Maserati’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, producing 257kW in standard guise and 321kW in ‘S’ guise.

It’s not yet known which models exactly will be coming to Australia, however, a representative from the brand’s local arm has confirmed with WhichCar that Australia will be receiving the Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Editions, with deliveries expected to begin in quarter two or three of 2021.

Prices and full specification are expected to be released closer to the vehicles local launch.

