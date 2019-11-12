The online configurator for the new Maserati MC20 supercar has gone live just days after the car’s international reveal.



It allows prospective customers (or dreamers like us) to chance to get a preview of their chosen specification inside and out before making the near-$500,000 decision (Australian pricing has not yet been confirmed at the time of writing, though the initial allocation has sold out).



The options list isn’t particularly extensive, though if you have the means and desire Maserati’s new Fuoriserie personalisation program should be able to cater to your every whim.



Six colours are available - Bianco Audace (white), Nero Enigma (black), Rosso Vincente (red), Giallo Genio (yellow), Blu Infinito (blue) and Grigio Misterio (grey) - along with four different wheel designs and the chance to match or contrast the brake caliber colour to the paint.



Further exterior options include a black or carbon fibre roof, carbon fibre spoiler and bonnet and an exterior carbon pack which adds the black weave to the front splitter, rear diffusor, under-door and guard sill inserts as well as dark exhaust tips.



The MC20’s minimalist interior can be enlivened with carbon and Alcantara, constructs stitching and a number of different seat trim patterns, though it appears steering wheel shift paddles are, oddly, an option.



Further options include blind spot monitoring, electrochromic mirrors, an electronic LSD, sports suspension with nose lift and carbon-ceramic brakes.



We’ll bring you further details on the Maserati MC20, including Australian pricing and specification, when they come to hand.

