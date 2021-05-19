Snapshot

Composite aluminium chassis will utilise steel, magnesium, and fibre composites

Likely to support PHEV and possibly BEV powertrains in the future

Flagship AMG roadster will replace outgoing GT Roadster

Mercedes-AMG has released more information about its upcoming flagship SL, detailing the design and construction of the roadster’s bespoke new platform.

The composite aluminium chassis, which is yet to be named, is made from a blend of metals and materials, including steel, magnesium, fibre composites, and obviously, aluminium.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL's chassis sitting alongside the original W198's filigree space frame chassis

The resulting structure, which took under three years to develop, is said to possess a torsional stiffness 18 per cent greater than the platform of the car it’s replacing, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Mercedes claims the new chassis’ transverse rigidity is also up by 50 per cent compared to its predecessor, and longitudinal rigidity is said to be 40 per cent greater too.

All told, the body shell will weigh just 270 kilograms, excluding doors, bonnet, boot lid, and additional assembly parts.

Keeping the platform’s centre of gravity as low as possible has been another principle of the design process, and in combination with the aforementioned bump in stiffness, the German automaker reckons the new SL will offer a dynamic driving performance with pin-point handling and agility.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL testing in heavy camouflage

While powertrains are still to be confirmed for the new SL, Mercedes say the 2+2’s body will “accommodate a wide range of drive systems”, which supports previously leaked information said roadster will have both turbo six-cylinder and eight-cylinder powertrains with the potential for plug-in hybrid technology.

Whether Mercedes-AMG has taken the steps to further future proof the car by designing it to be a battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the future is still unknown.

However, given the longevity a bespoke sportscar chassis like this needs to provide to a manufacturer, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some form of EQ SL before the end of the decade.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL winter testing

When will we actually get to see the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL in the metal? It’s difficult to say – previous reports have suggested it will be unveiled before the end of the year – but the when and where remains unclear.

Like the new S-Class, the sporty roadster might end up being launched at a digital-only event.

