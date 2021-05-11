Talking points

All-electric compact van concept can seat up to seven occupants

WLTP-certified 265 kilometre driving range

Production-spec example expected before the end of this year

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the latest member of its all-electric EQ sub-brand – the Concept EQT compact seven-seater van.

Sharing a platform which also forms the basis for Renault’s third-generation Kangoo, the small-sized people mover will serve as Mercedes’s next Citan light commercial vehicle (LCV).

Powering the EQT is a Renault-sourced 44kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which sends energy to a front-mounted electric motor.

The electric powertrain produces 75kW and 245Nm, and driving range is rated at 265 kilometres (WLTP-certified).

It will be possible for the EQT to employ 75kW DC fast charging, which means battery charge can be increased from 10 to 80 per cent in just 42 minutes.

Charging from a 22kW AC socket is possible too, and will boost the electric van to 80 per cent in roughly two hours.

Measuring 4945mm in length, 1863mm in width, and 1826mm in height, the EQT is 50mm longer, but 65mm narrower and 84mm shorter than the smallest van Mercedes currently sells in Australia – the Vito short wheelbase (SWB).

The Concept EQT’s exterior design language is in keeping with the rest of the German automaker’s EQ range, with a front fascia dominated by a large grille with tri-star shaped accents, and a large, wrap-around white LED strip.

Sliding doors have been fitted to either side of the compact van, which is said to make it easier for rear occupants to get in and out.

The second row can seat three passengers, and can also accommodate three child seats sat side by side, while the two full-sized seats in the third row can be folded down, or removed entirely.

Mercedes has fitted the Concept EQT with its impressive MBUX infotainment system, which is interacted with via a relatively small seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display. ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation is also possible.

The driver’s side dash is treated to a pair of analog dials, which shroud a diminutive central digital display.

Although only a concept at this stage, the avant-garde-looking electric EQT is said to be close to production-spec, with the Stuttgart firm saying the final version of the van will be unveiled later this year.

The EQT will also be unveiled alongside the new T-Class van, which will utilise conventional internal combustion engines like a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

It’s not known yet whether the electric EQT compact van or its T-Class sibling will make its way Down Under after its official release later this year.

However, a representative from Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles Australia said the local arm was currently assessing the suitability of the entire T-Class van range for Australia, and the prospect of having a small five and seven-seater van to compliment the existing V-Class range was an exciting opportunity.