2021 Mini Cooper hatch and convertible unveiled, Australian prices and specifications

The 2021 Mini hatch and convertible refreshed range will be landing in Australia in the middle of the year, bringing with it new trims, more features and increased sticker prices.

All together there are 11 3-door hatch, six 5-door hatch, and nine convertible variants to choose from.

Classic, Classic Plus, and Mini Yours are now the three available trims for the baseline Mini Cooper three-door hatch.

The Cooper S can also be had in Classic and Mini Yours, as well as a JCW Sport trim.

The John Cooper Works (JCW) remains at the top of the tree in terms of performance and comes in Classic, Mini Yours and Essential specification.

Separately, the all-electric Mini Cooper SE three-door hatch can now be chosen as either a Classic or Mini Yours version.

Both the Cooper Exclusive and Cooper Signature trims no longer exist.

Cooper in more detail

Powering all three variants of the Cooper will be Mini’s familiar 1.5-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 100kW and 200Nm.

As standard, drive will be sent to the front wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed transmission.

0-100km/h is taken care of in a claimed 8.2 seconds for the three and five-door hatch, while the convertible is said to take 8.8 seconds. Fuel economy is rated at 5.6-6.0l/100km on the combined cycle, depending on the model.

The entry-level Classic three-door has received a price increase to the tune of $2350, while the five-door is now $1850 dearer, and the Mini Yours is more expensive than both the outgoing Exclusive and Signature specifications.

On the outside, the Classic trim scores two choices of 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, four exterior colours, three roof/mirror cap designs and two bonnet stripe options.

On the inside, the Classic trim is fitted with cloth/leatherette seats, piano black interior, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, parking assistant, adaptive cruise control with stop/go function, lane departure warning, digital dash, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Classic Plus adds more wheel and colour options, different driving modes (sport, mid, green), comfort access, leatherette sports seats with heating, front row panorama sunroof, and Harman Kardon sound system.

The Mini Yours brings even more wheel options, Nappa leather steering wheel, anthracite headliner, leather lounge seats in carbon black, chequered silver interior trim, ambient lighting, Mini Yours floor mats and Mini Yours exterior badging.

Cooper S

Sitting above the standard Cooper is the Cooper S, available in Classic and Mini Yours, as well as a JCW Sport trim.

It comes in three-door, five-door hatch, or convertible guise.

RRPs have risen across the S line-up too by as much as $600 depending on the model.

These faster Coopers come equipped with the same turbocharged 2.0-litre TwinPower four-cylinder petrol engine found on the pre-facelift models.

The turbo four-banger produces the same 141kW and 280Nm, translating to a three and five-door hatch 0-100km/h time 6.7 seconds, while the convertible takes 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy ranges from 5.8l-6.1l/100km on the combined cycle.

Building on the features of the base Cooper hatch, the Cooper S Classic comes as standard with several wheel and paint options, leatherette sport seats, Nappa leather steering wheel, and three driving modes (sport, mid, green).

The Mini Yours Cooper S adds leather chester or leather lounge interior upholstery and floor mats, Mini Yours exterior badging, panoramic sunroof, sun protection glazing, Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display and concierge services.

Those looking for a more aggressive Cooper S can option the JCW Sport trim, which scores a JCW aero package, adaptive suspension, and Dinamica/Leather JCW sport seats.

John Cooper Works

Rounding out the internal-combustion-engined Minis is the most performance-oriented variant – the John Cooper Works (JCW).

These fastest Minis haven’t been able to outrun price increases either, with the hatch up by $950 and the convertible commanding $980 more.

JCW models are limited to the three-door hatch and convertible body styles and are driven by a hotted-up version of the Cooper S’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot, which is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with a launch control function.

Power jumps to 170kW and 320Nm, with the hatch capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds, and topless JCW taking 6.5 seconds. Fuel economy for both is a claimed 6.3l/100km.

JCWs have three different flavours – Classic, Mini Yours, and Essential – and like the rest of the Cooper range, each offers a different personality.

The JCW Classic gets everything you’ll find on the Cooper S Mini Yours as standard, and adds leather heated sports seats in Mini's Cross Punch design and JCW sport brakes.

However, the JCW Classic doesn’t get the panoramic sunroof or sun protection glazing, which is reserved for the JCW Mini Yours trim, as are adaptive LEDs.

The JCW Essential is the back to basics, ‘no frills all thrills’ alternative for the hottest hatch and convertible in the Cooper range.

It does away with things like the adaptive suspension for a fixed-rate sports spring and damper set-up, and the simpler, less-plush dinamica/leather JCW Sports Seats.

Cooper SE Electric hatch

Finally, the all-electric Mini Cooper SE three-door hatch is now offered in two different trims – Classic and Mini Yours.

The SE Classic is roughly $1000 more, while the new Mini Yours commands an entirely new price point of $62,825.

Both get the same 33kWh battery pack and electric motor combo as 2020’s Cooper SE, producing the same 135kW and 270Nm.

Driving the front wheels through a one-speed transmission, the SE can go from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and offers a driving range of roughly 230 kilometres from a full charge.

Charging times depend on the type of charger, with Mini quoting approximately four hours to charge to 80 per cent with an alternating current (AC) of 7.4 kW, 2.5 hours with an AC of 11kW, and 36 minutes using a direct current (DC) of 50kW.

The SE Classic scores most options across the range as standard, while the Mini Yours additionally gets the anthracite headliner, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, sun protection glazing, Harman Kardon sound system, and head-up display.

Mini Australia has confirmed to WhichCar it is accepting orders for the new Mini Cooper Hatch and Convertible range now, with deliveries expected by the middle of 2021.

2021 Mini hatch and convertible prices:

Mini Cooper 3-door hatch:

Classic - $37,500

Classic Plus - $41,000

Mini Yours - $46,000

Mini Cooper S 3-door hatch:

Classic - $45,700

Mini Yours - $52,800

JCW Sport - $53,200

Mini John Cooper Works 3-door hatch:

Classic - $58,850

Mini Yours - $62,350

Essential - $54,850

Mini Cooper SE 3-door hatch:

Classic - $55,650

Mini Yours - $62,825

Mini Cooper 5-door hatch:

Classic - $38,500

Classic Plus - $42,500

Mini Yours - $47,500

MINI Cooper S 5-door hatch:

Classic - $46,950

Mini Yours - $54,050

JCW Sport - $54,450

Mini Cooper convertible:

Classic - $43,680

Classic Plus - $48,180

Mini Yours - $53,180

Mini Cooper S convertible:

Classic - $51,530

Mini Yours - $58,630

JCW Sport - $58,880

Mini John Cooper Works convertible:

Classic - $64,380

Mini Yours - $67,880

Essential - $60,380

