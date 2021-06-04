Subscribe
Mitsubishi Eclipse special editions revealed 

New variants coming of the Japanese marque’s crossover SUV

4 Jun 2021
James Robinson
James Robinson
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Gallery7

Snapshot

  • Three new special edition variants available
  • Prices start from $34,640
  • Deliveries expected towards the end of June/beginning of July

Mitsubishi Australia has revealed new Eclipse Cross special editions for the local market. 

Called the XLS (which comes as a CVT and CVT Plus) and XLS Plus, the novel SUV crossover variants will sit alongside the Eclipse’s regular model range, which includes the ES, LS, Aspire, and Exceed. 

The Eclipse Cross, which is based on Mitsubishi’s GS platform, remains a strong performer in the Aussie market, accounting for a 4.7 per cent market share of the sub-$40k small SUV segment, with 585 examples sold in May 2021.  

However, the Eclipse's high-riding sibling, the ASX, which also utilises Mitsubishi’s GS architecture and recently gained new special edition variants, sold more than double the amount of Eclipses last month, with 1202 units being shifted. 

2021 Eclipse Cross
7
The 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse XLS

Pricing and model range

All three special edition variants of the Eclipse Cross are competitively priced in the model range (prices before on-road costs): 

  • 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS 2WD CVT – $34,640
  • 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS 2WD CVT PLUS – $37,940
  • 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS Plus AWD CVT – $40,440
2021 Eclispe Cross 2
7
The 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse XLS Plus

Engines, transmission, and fuel economy

All Eclipse Cross special editions come equipped with Mitsubishi’s 4B40 turbocharged 1.5-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine. 

Power is rated at 110kW and 250Nm, and all examples utilise a single-speed constantly variable transmission (CVT). 

For the XLS variants, drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels, while the pricier XLS Plus scores all-wheel drive. 

On the ADR combined cycle, the 2WD variants score a 7.3L/100km fuel economy rating, while the AWD version is slightly thirstier, using 7.7L/100km. 

All examples are fitted with a 60 litre fuel tank. 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019 review WhichCar
7

Features

Both the XLS and XLS with CVT Plus come well equipped with standard options that include: 

  • 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Four-speaker sound system
  • Cruise control
  • Paddle shifters
  • LED daytime running lights
  • Keyless entry and go
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Heated, power-folding exterior mirrors
  • Automatic headlights
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front bumper: piano-black paint with body-colour insert
  • Rear bumper: body colour with gloss-black insert
  • Gloss black radiator grille
  • Micro-suede/synthetic leather combination seat trim
  • Powered driver’s seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Dual zone air conditioning
  • Mitsubishi power sound system with eight speakers (four tweeters)

The XLS Plus adds: 

  • LED headlamps
  • Double sunroof
  • Leather seat trim
  • Powered front passenger seat
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Satellite navigation
  • Head-up display
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross interior
7
The 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

Safety 

When the Eclipse Cross was tested by ANCAP back in 2017, it received a five-star safety rating. 

All special edition Eclipse Cross variants score standard safety features such as:

  • Front parking sensors
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
  • Lane-departure warning
  • Automatic high-beam
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop function
  • Autonomous emergency braking with forward-collision warning
Eclipse Cross Ancap
7

Dimensions, kerb weight and towing capacity

Like the rest of the Eclipse Cross range, these new iterations are 4545mm long, 1805mm wide, 1685mm, and have a wheelbase measuring 2670mm.

The 2WD examples have a kerb weight of 1480 kilograms, while the AWD variant adds an extra 65 kilograms, weighing 1545 kilograms. 

Braked towing capacity for all versions is rated at 1600 kilograms. 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross front details
7

Warranty and servicing

These new editions of the Eclipse Cross come with a 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty, and capped price servicing for a period of 10 years is also available to purchase. 

Availability 

The special edition Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross variants are on sale now at dealers across the country, with a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Australia telling WhichCar customer deliveries are expected towards the end of June/beginning of July.

James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.


