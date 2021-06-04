Snapshot Three new special edition variants available

Prices start from $34,640

Deliveries expected towards the end of June/beginning of July

Mitsubishi Australia has revealed new Eclipse Cross special editions for the local market.

Called the XLS (which comes as a CVT and CVT Plus) and XLS Plus, the novel SUV crossover variants will sit alongside the Eclipse’s regular model range, which includes the ES, LS, Aspire, and Exceed.

The Eclipse Cross, which is based on Mitsubishi’s GS platform, remains a strong performer in the Aussie market, accounting for a 4.7 per cent market share of the sub-$40k small SUV segment, with 585 examples sold in May 2021.

However, the Eclipse's high-riding sibling, the ASX, which also utilises Mitsubishi’s GS architecture and recently gained new special edition variants, sold more than double the amount of Eclipses last month, with 1202 units being shifted.

Pricing and model range

All three special edition variants of the Eclipse Cross are competitively priced in the model range (prices before on-road costs):

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS 2WD CVT – $34,640

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS 2WD CVT PLUS – $37,940

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross XLS Plus AWD CVT – $40,440

Engines, transmission, and fuel economy

All Eclipse Cross special editions come equipped with Mitsubishi’s 4B40 turbocharged 1.5-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine.

Power is rated at 110kW and 250Nm, and all examples utilise a single-speed constantly variable transmission (CVT).

For the XLS variants, drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels, while the pricier XLS Plus scores all-wheel drive.

On the ADR combined cycle, the 2WD variants score a 7.3L/100km fuel economy rating, while the AWD version is slightly thirstier, using 7.7L/100km.

All examples are fitted with a 60 litre fuel tank.

Features

Both the XLS and XLS with CVT Plus come well equipped with standard options that include:

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

18-inch alloy wheels

Four-speaker sound system

Cruise control

Paddle shifters

LED daytime running lights

Keyless entry and go

Rain-sensing wipers

Heated, power-folding exterior mirrors

Automatic headlights

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front bumper: piano-black paint with body-colour insert

Rear bumper: body colour with gloss-black insert

Gloss black radiator grille

Micro-suede/synthetic leather combination seat trim

Powered driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Dual zone air conditioning

Mitsubishi power sound system with eight speakers (four tweeters)

The XLS Plus adds:

LED headlamps

Double sunroof

Leather seat trim

Powered front passenger seat

Heated steering wheel

Satellite navigation

Head-up display

Safety

When the Eclipse Cross was tested by ANCAP back in 2017, it received a five-star safety rating.

All special edition Eclipse Cross variants score standard safety features such as:

Front parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Lane-departure warning

Automatic high-beam

Adaptive cruise control with stop function

Autonomous emergency braking with forward-collision warning

Dimensions, kerb weight and towing capacity

Like the rest of the Eclipse Cross range, these new iterations are 4545mm long, 1805mm wide, 1685mm, and have a wheelbase measuring 2670mm.

The 2WD examples have a kerb weight of 1480 kilograms, while the AWD variant adds an extra 65 kilograms, weighing 1545 kilograms.

Braked towing capacity for all versions is rated at 1600 kilograms.

Warranty and servicing

These new editions of the Eclipse Cross come with a 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty, and capped price servicing for a period of 10 years is also available to purchase.

Availability

The special edition Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross variants are on sale now at dealers across the country, with a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Australia telling WhichCar customer deliveries are expected towards the end of June/beginning of July.

