Prices starting $29,990 drive-away

Six-speed manual option no longer available

On sale now across Australia

The 2021 Ssangyong Korando medium-size SUV range has landed in Australia and is now on sale starting from $29,990 drive-away.

The South Korean automaker’s latest SUV offering faces stiff competition, with Hyundai’s new Tucson, Mazda’s CX-5 and Toyota’s perennially popular RAV4 all populating the same segment.

However, thanks to its economical asking price, the Korando does undercut almost all of its direct competitors, being $3000 cheaper than the entry-level CX-5, roughly $7000 less than the RAV4 and a sizeable $8348 cheaper than the Tucson.

Ssangyong has done away with the six-speed manual option for the entire model line-up – the Aisin-built six-speed torque converter automatic is now the only gearbox option.

Gone too is the e-XDi 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine from all but the range-topping Ultimate AWD model.

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Models and drive-away pricing

2021 Ssangyong Korando EX FWD petrol - $29,990

2021 Ssangyong Korando EXL FWD petrol - $32,990

2021 Ssangyong Korando Ultimate FWD petrol - $37,990

2021 Ssangyong Korando Ultimate AWD diesel - $39,990

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Interior and exterior equipment

The Korando EX FWD petrol scores the following features as standard:

17-inch alloy wheels

Full-size alloy spare wheel

Cruise control

Fabric seats

8-inch instrument cluster

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Auto-folding door mirrors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Retractable cargo cover

The Korando EXL builds on these features, adding:

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Triple LED front fog lights

Leather steering wheel

TPU leather seat bolsters

Heated front seats

Electric park brake

Smart key push-button start/stop

Silver roof rails

The top-shelf Korando Ultimate adds:

19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Heated leather steering wheel

Heated and vented front seats

Powered sunroof

Powered tailgate

Premium leather seats

Powered front seats

10.25-inch LCD digital instrument cluster

Dual-zone climate control

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Safety features

When it was last tested in 2019, the Ssangyong Korando scored a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

The Korando EX FWD model comes equipped with the following safety features:

AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Driver's knee airbag

Reverse camera

The Korando EXL adds:

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Front and rear parking sensors

The Koranda Ultimate scores:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Center Following Assist (LCFA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Engines and economy

The 2021 Ssangyong Korando will be available with two different engines – a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit, and a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor.

The 1.5-litre petrol donk produces 120kW and 280Nm, sending its power exclusively to the front wheels through the aforementioned six-speed auto. Fuel economy is rated at 7.7L/100km on the combined cycle.

The 1.6-litre turbo-diesel engine makes 100kW and 324Nm, with power sent to all four wheels through the same six-speed auto. Fuel economy is rated at 6.4L/100km on the combined cycle.

All models come with a rather diminutive 47-litre fuel tank, and interestingly, the petrol-powered models require a minimum of 95-ron petrol.

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Warranty and servicing

As is the case with all Ssangyong products, the new Korando gets the automaker’s ‘777 Care Cover’.

This means a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, seven-year capped-price servicing and seven-year roadside assist.

The FWD petrol Korando’s will cost $295 per year to service.

The AWD diesel Korando will cost $316 per year to service.

2021 Ssangyong Korando

Weight and dimensions

The 2021 Ssangyong Korando will vary in weight depending on the model, with the entry-level EX tipping the scales with a 1435 kilogram kerb weight, while the range-topping Ultimate adds an extra 170 kilograms of heft, coming in at 1605 kilograms.

Dimensions for the Korando are identical across the model range, with an 1870mm width, 1629mm height, 2675mm wheelbase, 1590mm front track, and a 1610mm rear track.

2021 Ssangyong Korando

2021 Ssangyong Korando has landed on Aussie shores and is on sale right now at authorised dealerships across the country.

